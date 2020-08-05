State Sports Briefs

GOLF

U.S. Women's Amateur suspended

The second round of the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship was postponed Tuesday due to rough weather that included a tropical storm alert around Rockville, Md., a suburb of Washington, D.C.

Monday's opening round was halted due to darkness with two players still on the course after a weather delay of more than two hours that was an early prelude to Hurricane Isaias tracking up the Atlantic seaboard.

University of Arkansas golfers Ela Anacona and Brooke Matthews are firmly in the top 20 behind co-leaders Rachel Kuehn and Riley Smyth, who shot 4-under 68s in the opening round. Anacona finished at 1-under 71 and tied for seventh place with birdies on her final two holes. Matthews fired an even-par 72 and is in a grouping of nine golfers, including defending champion Gabriela Ruffels, in 15th place.

Arkansas signee Cory Lopez is tied for 39th at 2 over, while Razorback junior Julia Gregg is tied for 102nd at 6 over, and sophomore Kajal Mistry is tied for 125th at 9 over.

The second and final round of stroke play is scheduled to tee off at 6 a.m. today from Nos. 1 and 10 today. The field will be reduced to 64 players for match play after the second round.

-- Tom Murphy

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UALR adds 6-2 juco player

University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's Coach Joe Foley announced Tuesday the signing of Pasadena City College forward Dariel Johnson, who is immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season.

Johnson was the first woman in California Community College Athletic Association history to record a triple-double when blocks were a component, totaling 28 points, 18 rebounds and 12 blocks in a single game.

In her two seasons at Pasadena City College, the 6-2 Johnson averaged 14.1 points, 15.4 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game. She was her league's player of the year last season, and finished 13th all-time in scoring in school history.

-- George Stoia