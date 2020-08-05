Super Quiz: Baseball glossary: B

The area used by pitchers to warm up before taking the mound.
To deliberately hit the ball so that it only goes a short distance.
The pitcher and catcher considered as a single unit.
Uncovered seats that are inexpensive and located in the outfield.
A pitch intentionally thrown to hit the batter.
An illegal pitching motion while runners are on base.
The vicinity of the pitcher's mound.
A weakly hit fly ball that drops in for a single. Also known as a "dying quail."
A two-letter abbreviation that is a scorer's shorthand for a walk.
Answers:
Bullpen
Bunt
Battery
Bleachers
Beanball
Balk
Box
Blooper
BB (base on balls)
