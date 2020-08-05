Super Quiz: Baseball glossary: B

The area used by pitchers to warm up before taking the mound.

To deliberately hit the ball so that it only goes a short distance.

The pitcher and catcher considered as a single unit.

Uncovered seats that are inexpensive and located in the outfield.

A pitch intentionally thrown to hit the batter.

An illegal pitching motion while runners are on base.

The vicinity of the pitcher's mound.

A weakly hit fly ball that drops in for a single. Also known as a "dying quail."