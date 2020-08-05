Sections
Super Quiz: Baseball glossary: B

Today at 1:52 a.m.

  1. The area used by pitchers to warm up before taking the mound.

  2. To deliberately hit the ball so that it only goes a short distance.

  3. The pitcher and catcher considered as a single unit.

  4. Uncovered seats that are inexpensive and located in the outfield.

  5. A pitch intentionally thrown to hit the batter.

  6. An illegal pitching motion while runners are on base.

  7. The vicinity of the pitcher's mound.

  8. A weakly hit fly ball that drops in for a single. Also known as a "dying quail."

  9. A two-letter abbreviation that is a scorer's shorthand for a walk.

Answers:

  1. Bullpen

  2. Bunt

  3. Battery

  4. Bleachers

  5. Beanball

  6. Balk

  7. Box

  8. Blooper

  9. BB (base on balls)

