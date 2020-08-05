Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday's MLB scores

by Todd Pearce | Today at 2:00 a.m.

Tueday's games

INTERLEAGUE

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4

Houston at Arizona, (n)

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

Texas at Oakland, (n)

LA Angels at Seattle, (n)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington 5, NY Mets 3

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2

LA Dodgers at Colorado, (n)

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT