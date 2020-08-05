Tuesday's MLB scores

Tueday's games
INTERLEAGUE
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 10, Toronto 1
Miami 4, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4
Houston at Arizona, (n)
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1
Texas at Oakland, (n)
LA Angels at Seattle, (n)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 5, NY Mets 3
Colorado 5, San Francisco 2
LA Dodgers at Colorado, (n)
