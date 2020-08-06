Report: Fight adds to inmate's charges

A Pulaski County jail inmate is charged with assaulting a fellow inmate on Tuesday evening, according to an arrest report.

Jamarcus Tye, 18, was seen unlocking a fellow inmate's cell and fighting with him, hitting him with a closed fist, according to the report.

Tye was charged with misdemeanor assault, adding to his 11 other charges.

2 arrested in theft at auto-parts store

Little Rock police arrested two people accused of breaking into an auto-parts store and stealing tools early Wednesday morning, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to an alarm at Bumper To Bumper Auto Parts at 6524 Geyer Springs Road, where they found glass broken and several items on the floor, the report said.

An Arkansas State Police trooper notified police of a traffic stop involving two individuals, Lonnie Bess, 54, and Jeffrey Keys, 45, who had tools in the bed of their truck, according to the report.

A representative from the store confirmed the tools were the same ones stolen, the report said.

Bess and Keys were both taken to the Pulaski County jail, where they were being held in lieu of bond. Both are charged with felony commercial burglary and felony theft of property.