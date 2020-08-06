Attorney wants to represent west Fayetteville on council

FAYETTEVILLE -- An attorney specializing in immigration law wants to help guide future development by sitting on the City Council.

Paul Waddell, 34, filed to run for the Ward 4 seat held by Kyle Smith, who also is running. Ward 4 covers most of the city west of Interstate 49 and parts of the University of Arkansas campus.

Waddell said he has followed council decisions on rezoning and development and worries about an overrun of infill building. Some parts of town, such as historical and green areas, should remain as they are, he said.

"I recognize development being necessary and good for our city," Waddell said. "But at the same time, I think certain areas don't deserve development."

The city has more history than others in Northwest Arkansas, and that should be taken into account, Waddell said. He suggested annexation as a way to increase the city's surface area, preventing new construction from encroaching on historic neighborhoods.

Waddell also described himself as a nature lover. He lives in the Markham Hill area and frequently visits the woods there.

Parts of the city are appropriate for development, but Markham Hill isn't one, Waddell said. He opposed the project from Specialized Real Estate Group to build hundreds of homes in the area.

More often than not, the city should preserve green areas, not encourage buildings on them, Waddell said.

"I would definitely say I would lean that way on those decisions," he said.

Adam Fire Cat and Holly Hertzberg also have filed for Ward 4.

Council members earn $1,042 per month and serve four-year terms.

Municipal filings ended Wednesday. The nonpartisan election is Nov. 3.