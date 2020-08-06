Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Because of pandemic, wildebeest fans miss annual migration

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:57 a.m.

MAASAI MARA, Kenya — One of nature’s most spectacular sights, East Africa’s great wildebeest migration, went largely unwatched this year as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are felt as far as the continent’s wilderness.

Travel restrictions kept tourists away for the annual wildlife migration in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve and only a handful of guides and park wardens were there to watch thousands of wildebeest make their famous trek.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Although the absence of tourists makes little difference to the giant herd moving between Kenya and Tanzania, it’s a serious problem for the park, the local government and the surrounding community.

“Covid has really affected so many operations for us here in the reserve in the sense that the revenue, the funds, that the county government was collecting from Maasai Mara National Reserve has gone to zero,” said chief warden James Sindiyo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT