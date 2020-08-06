Benton Harmony Grove halts football

A Benton Harmony Grove football coach has tested positive for covid-19, the school's principal said Wednesday.
Principal Chad Withers said the coach tested positive Saturday, and the school's football program is shut down until Tuesday. Football is the only sport that was shut down.
The coach, who was not named, started feeling symptoms July 28 at a meeting with other coaches. He had removed his mask during the meeting, Withers said. The coach learned of his test results Saturday.
The Cardinals have not practiced since July 28, Withers said. The rest of the coaching staff was tested for the virus, but their results were not known as of Wednesday. Players have not been tested.
Withers said the coaches have made every effort during workouts to remain safe with the players.
"They've tried to do social distancing," Withers said. "They've worn masks out on the field."
The wife of the coach works at Benton Harmony Grove Junior High as a basketball coach, but she has not been on campus. The junior high program has not shut down.
Benton Harmony Grove is one of 11 known schools in the state reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to have shut down varsity workouts in football because of a positive covid-19 case or exposure to the virus. Football teams were allowed to wear helmets starting Monday and shoulder pads Wednesday, if it was their third practice this week.
Benton Harmony Grove's first day of classes is scheduled for Aug. 24. The school will offer in-person instruction and virtual instruction. Withers said that at least 15% of the high school's enrollment has opted for virtual learning this fall.
With school opening in less than three weeks, Withers said he's concerned about the rising covid-19 cases in the state. There were 912 new cases announced Wednesday.
"Every school district is concerned," Withers said. "We want to follow the guidelines that are given to us. We want to do our part. Finding the best way to do it is difficult, but we want to do our best that we can.
"We want to try to mitigate it and keep it from spreading. Our safety for our people is our most important thing."
Programs affected by covid-19
The coronavirus pandemic has forced 11 schools to shut down their football programs this summer because of a positive case or exposure to the virus. School districts listed in order of their announcements:
JONESBORO
The school district announced a positive test for a football player June 15. Football workouts resumed June 16.
LAKE HAMILTON
An athlete tested positive for the virus June 23. Athletic workouts resumed the week of June 29-July 3.
MOUNTAIN PINE
An athlete tested positive for the virus June 23. Athletic workouts resumed the week of July 6-10.
CLARKSVILLE
Two football players tested positive for the virus July 7. Football workouts were shut down until July 22.
CARLISLE
The athletic program shut down twice in July after three athletes were exposed to the virus. All of their tests were later negative. The school resumed workouts July 20.
LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC
Three athletes tested positive for the virus in July. The school resumed workouts the week of July 20-24.
ATKINS
A seventh-grader tested positive for the virus, the school district announced July 14. The school resumed workouts July 20.
LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL
A football player tested positive for the virus, and the football program did not hold workouts July 16. The program resumed workouts July 20.
OSCEOLA
A football coach was exposed to the virus July 16. The football program was shut down for the week of July 20-24 and resumed workouts July 27.
BEEBE
The school announced two positive cases July 3 and July 30. The football program returned to workouts Monday.
BENTON HARMONY GROVE
A football coach tested positive for the virus Saturday. The football program is shut down until Tuesday.