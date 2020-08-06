Benton Harmony Grove halts football

A Benton Harmony Grove football coach has tested positive for covid-19, the school's principal said Wednesday.

Principal Chad Withers said the coach tested positive Saturday, and the school's football program is shut down until Tuesday. Football is the only sport that was shut down.

The coach, who was not named, started feeling symptoms July 28 at a meeting with other coaches. He had removed his mask during the meeting, Withers said. The coach learned of his test results Saturday.

The Cardinals have not practiced since July 28, Withers said. The rest of the coaching staff was tested for the virus, but their results were not known as of Wednesday. Players have not been tested.

Withers said the coaches have made every effort during workouts to remain safe with the players.

"They've tried to do social distancing," Withers said. "They've worn masks out on the field."

The wife of the coach works at Benton Harmony Grove Junior High as a basketball coach, but she has not been on campus. The junior high program has not shut down.

Benton Harmony Grove is one of 11 known schools in the state reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to have shut down varsity workouts in football because of a positive covid-19 case or exposure to the virus. Football teams were allowed to wear helmets starting Monday and shoulder pads Wednesday, if it was their third practice this week.

Benton Harmony Grove's first day of classes is scheduled for Aug. 24. The school will offer in-person instruction and virtual instruction. Withers said that at least 15% of the high school's enrollment has opted for virtual learning this fall.

With school opening in less than three weeks, Withers said he's concerned about the rising covid-19 cases in the state. There were 912 new cases announced Wednesday.

"Every school district is concerned," Withers said. "We want to follow the guidelines that are given to us. We want to do our part. Finding the best way to do it is difficult, but we want to do our best that we can.

"We want to try to mitigate it and keep it from spreading. Our safety for our people is our most important thing."