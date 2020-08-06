Fakult finishes strong, ties Apolskis for medalist honors

BELLA VISTA -- Andrew Fakult had never played the front nine holes at Kingswood Golf Course before, and the only time he played the back nine was during a high school match last year.

The Rogers High senior made the most of what part of the course he knew and shared medalist honors during his first match of the new high school season. Fakult shot a 6-under 30 over the final nine holes and finished his round with a 4-under 67, tying Bentonville's Alexander Apolskis for the individual low score.

"Before the match, I was working on putting a lot," Fakult said. "I was practicing a couple of new drills and with putting, just to make I honed it in. Honestly, it took three or four holes for them to start dropping.

"I hit my wedges and my driver good all day and gave myself opportunities to sink some putts, and I did. They fell."

Fakult was already 3-over after he took a double-bogey on the par-5 No. 4, but he started to turn things around when he sank a birdie two holes later. He remained at 2-over until the 10th hole, when he picked up the first of six birdies on the back nine.

He then sank four straight birdies on Nos. 13-16 before he finished the round with another birdie.

"Confidence is a huge deal for me," Fakult said. "So I made that one birdie putt -- probably a 7-footer on No. 6. That set things up and basically kept things going. The putter felt great for the second half of the day. I was hitting my wedges close and sinking those 10-footers."

Apolskis, however, was not to be outdone. The Bentonville senior, who played in the second group of golfers, fared better on the front nine and was 1-under at the turn, then recorded birdies on Nos. 12, 13 and 15 to complete his round of 67.

Apolskis' effort led a Bentonville team that played without one of its top players to the team title. The defending Class 6A state champion finished with a team score of a 4-over 288, 11 strokes better than Rogers, while Bentonville West scored a 344.

"Of course, you still have to execute on game day," said Bentonville coach Kent Early. "But as far as talent, we definitely have that.

"Alexander shoots a 67, and that's outstanding. That's a great start of the season for him. Michael Senn and Murphy Allard, they do what they do. There's definitely some talent, no doubt."

Allard and Senn were the only other golfers to finish under par as they shot 69 and 70, respectively, as Bentonville played without Phisher Phillips, who was participating in another junior golf tournament.

Despite the win, Early said he's sure his golfers won't waste any time getting together and trying to find ways to get their scores even lower.

"Every time these guys get together, they chalk talk it a little bit," Early said. "They talk about what they could have done and should have done on certain shots and things they want to correct.

"That's what they do. They'll go back and go work on the range and do some things to get better. They are a constant work in progress, and that's what is so nice about this group. They're always trying to improve."