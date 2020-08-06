Sections
Child, 5, drowns in Fort Smith

by Maggie McNeary | Today at 2:10 p.m.
A 5-year-old drowned in a family pool in Fort Smith on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a report of an accidental drowning at a residence in the 3300 block of South 39th Street, according to a news release by Fort Smith police. Authorities found the child’s family performing CPR and emergency medical services took the unresponsive 5-year-old to a hospital. The child did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m., the release states.

Police said the child left the house and was playing near the pool, then fell in. About 10-15 minutes later, a family member jumped into the water, took the child out of the pool and began to perform CPR.

The drowning is still under investigation, but police believe it was an accident, the release states.

