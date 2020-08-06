Community advocate seeks vacant Fayetteville council seat

FAYETTEVILLE -- A community advocate and licensed social worker wants to serve on the City Council.

D'Andre Jones, 46, is seeking to fill the vacant Ward 1 seat previously held by Sarah Marsh. Marsh isn't seeking reelection. Ward 1 covers the south part of town.

Jones touted his activism on issues facing minority populations as well as his experience working with city officials to improve the quality of life for all residents. Jones serves on the city's Civil Service Commission and is chairman of Mayor Lioneld Jordan's African American Advisory Council. He does social work for the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care.

The city needs to live up to its reputation of being inclusive and equitable for all populations, Jones said. He said he intends to serve as a voice for marginalized communities.

"You name it, I've been on the front lines serving the community as a champion to address and alleviate human suffering," he said.

People know his name because of how much time he takes collaborating with others, trying to build bridges between police and city officials and residents, Jones said.

Poverty is an issue at the forefront of his mind, he said. He moved to the city in 2006 basically homeless and wants to serve as an example to other young minority residents striving to achieve success, he said.

Oroo Oyioka, Pedro Fimbres Jr. and Tanner Pettigrew also have filed for Ward 1.

Council members earn $1,042 per month and serve four-year terms.

Municipal filings ended Wednesday. The nonpartisan election is Nov. 3.