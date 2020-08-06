Cranford and Paris, both linked to corruption case, released from prison early

The federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Thursday that two major players in a corruption scandal involving Arkansas legislators have been released from prison despite having months or years remaining on their sentences.

The bureau confirmed that Milton “Rusty” Cranford, 59, was released Wednesday to either home detention or a halfway house after serving just over eight months of his seven-year sentence, imposed in November, for his role in a fraud and bribery scheme. Cranford had received credit for serving more than 18 months in jail while awaiting trial. He had sought release based on concerns about the coronavirus, citing several health issues, but a judge hadn’t yet ruled on the request.

On Thursday, the bureau also confirmed that Oren Paris III of Springdale, the former president of Ecclesia College who pleaded guilty in a kickback scheme involving former state Sen. Jon Woods and then-Rep. Micah Neal, was transferred April 22 from a federal penitentiary in Marion, Ill., to a community confinement program in Dallas, which means he is either on home detention or in a halfway house.

Paris resigned as president of the college when he pleaded guilty on April 4, 2018, in federal court in Fayetteville to one count of conspiracy. He was later sentenced to three years in federal prison, where parole isn’t available.

The federal prison system has been releasing prisoners who are serving time for nonviolent offenses and meet certain other criteria under a directive from Attorney General William Barr. The releases are authorized by the prison itself and don’t require the approval of the federal judges who sentence them.