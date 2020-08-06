Draw of new challenge at eStem lures Pottorff

Nathan Pottorff couldn't have envisioned the beginning of his tenure as the eStem boys basketball coach unfolding this way.

For many coaches around the country, the coronavirus pandemic has made common actions tougher than usual. In Pottorff's case, simple interaction with players have not been easy.

"I got a chance to meet the players in person one time," he said. "It's definitely been tough because I've never been through anything like this, nobody has. Being a new coach coming into a dog-eat-dog world, you need to get in there with your kids as fast as you can just to give them that sense of security.

"I haven't gotten a chance to have any workouts yet because UALR is still closed, and that's pretty much the facility we use. So it's been a little bit of a challenge."

The 29-year-old isn't worrying about what's beyond his control. He's more concerned about making things happen for a team coming off one of its best seasons ever.

EStem went 25-14 and advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament last season, and Pottorff inherits that momentum from Josh Hayes, who left in April to become the head coach at White Hall after guiding the Mets to at least 20 victories in four of his five seasons.

Pottorff also had a successful run at his previous stop. The Ozark native went 99-67 in six years at Brinkley, including a 26-4 mark during his second season. He said it was hard leaving the Tigers' program, especially because of the bonds he'd established with his players.

"I felt like I kind of built that program back up," he said. "I was able to put my blueprint on it. I love the kids and the relationships I built there, too. I kind of went into a situation where people told me there wouldn't be a ton of community support, and instead, we had a packed house every night.

"Everybody bought in as well. It was certainly tough to leave those kids that I'd been with for six years because some in that group I'd had ever since they started playing basketball."

The urge to embark on a new journey tugged at Pottorff, though,. and when the opening at eStem came up, it caught his attention.

"You're talking about a school that's already got some tradition and had just made it to the semis," he said. "Stepping up to that challenge to go and build a program at a bigger school was something that I couldn't pass up. I told them that I knew we were going to be starting fresh, but that I didn't expect the team to take any steps backwards.

"I know a couple of key guys graduated, and a couple of others moved on. My expectation, though, is to be right back there. I know it's going to take work, and we're going to have to grind, but with the kids we have coming back, we definitely have that capability."

For now, it's a waiting game for Pottorff. Not only is he not certain when he'll get a chance to hold a practice, but the 2020-21 season isn't a sure-fire bet either.

"I think these next two weeks are going to be a really big deal with just seeing how things go," he said. "They've started more things in football now, too. If we can get through until the first day of school without a big number of kids coming in contact with [coronavirus], I think we might be trending the right way."