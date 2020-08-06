Florida cities, counties feeling pinch, say financial future looking dire

Florida is facing such dire financial straits that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis jokingly has likened his budget cuts to the "red wedding," the bloody slasher scene from HBO's "Game of Thrones."

Some government officials in Florida in recent weeks have been clawing over fast-dwindling federal coronavirus aid as they stare down a disaster of their own.

The fighting centers on a $150 billion federal program meant to help state and local governments purchase protective equipment, pay first responders and cover other unexpected costs associated with the pandemic.

Florida received a roughly $8 billion allotment under the coronavirus relief fund, which congressional lawmakers approved as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law in March.

More than four months later, however, the money has created conflicts among cash-starved governments across the state. With infections spiking -- and some of Florida's own congressional delegation opposed to sending more help -- city and county leaders are racing to grab as much cash as they can. The situation has grown so dire that cities including Miami are threatening to sue their own counties just to obtain the federal support they believe they are owed.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The political stalemate in Washington has already forced some city and state leaders to lay off 1.6 million workers and slash their spending amid fears that more federal aid isn't going to arrive any time soon.

"It's clear we need the help," said Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami.

This June, DeSantis slashed more than $1 billion from the state's new spending blueprint, including proposed improvements to walkways in south Florida, mental health centers in Miami, and other potential fixes to bridges and public buildings.

Florida cities and counties have faced spiraling deficits and cuts of their own as they enter next fiscal year, but officials across the state are bracing for the worst pain in 2021 into 2022, when their collective budget impact could be far greater.

"Cataclysmic is a good word for it," said Dan White, the director of government consulting and fiscal policy research with Moody's Analytics. The firm has estimated the state of Florida alone faces a $16 billion shortfall over the next three fiscal years. The gap could rise to $24 billion when you factor in local governments, other analysts have said.

With a potential catastrophe looming, mayors from 163 cities in Florida last week pleaded with Congress to authorize more aid. In a letter, they said the money already authorized under the CARES Act is insufficient to help them cover the costs of a pandemic that has hit Florida particularly hard. And they fretted that they are prohibited under law from using the dollars they have already received to close their budget deficits, a lapse that may "contribute to our economic downturn," the mayors wrote.

Some mayors said they expected their economic situation to become even more precarious entering hurricane season.

In seeking more aid, Florida officials have clashed with Washington. Senate Republican leaders have prioritized making existing federal funds more flexible, as lawmakers including Florida's Sen. Rick Scott reject an attempt to enact what they refer to as a "bailout for states."

Scott declined an interview. "He is focused on making sure any aid that is passed goes directly to help those in need, not to inefficient and bloated government bureaucracies," Sarah Schwirian, the senator's spokesman, said in a statement. "Florida is well-positioned to address the coming shortfall in revenue without a bailout."

Local officials tell a different story.

"I would not term it a bailout. Everyone has been knocked to their knees by covid-19," said Jane Castor, the mayor of Tampa, whose city is facing $52 million in lost revenue and new coronavirus-related expenses.