Fort Smith notebook

Radio tag fee set for waste haulers

FORT SMITH -- The Board of Directors adopted an ordinance establishing an annual fee for radio frequency identification tags for third party haulers at the Fort Smith Sanitary Landfill. The fee is $20 per year per tag, in addition to all applicable fees and sales tax, and will go into effect Sept. 1.

Sanitation Director Kyle Foreman explained in a memo that the sanitation department upgraded its scalehouse software system in 2019. Part of this incorporates radio frequency identification readers and tags to allow haulers to enter and exit the facility more quickly. Radio frequency identification tags will be issued to city trucks and offered to the city's larger waste haulers.

"Sanitation is proposing a $20 per year per tag charge to all haulers who choose to use this option," Foreman said. "This is not mandatory, however Monday - Friday there will only be one lane for those who choose the RFID option, large haulers, and one lane for everybody else. The RFID tags will also allow haulers to 'bypass' the outbound traffic waiting to weigh out and exit the facility using the outbound bypass lane."

The revenue this charge will generate, Foreman said, will be used to issue new tags and maintain equipment associated with this service, such as readers and antennas.

UPS endorsed for state tax program

FORT SMITH -- The Board of Directors approved a resolution certifying local government endorsement of the United Parcel Service, Inc. (Ohio) to participate in the state Tax Back program.

Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman wrote in a memo that this program allows new or expanding businesses to request refunds of sales taxes paid on building materials, new equipment and other eligible expenses sustained as a result of construction and/or expansion.

"The Tax Back program is a state and local sales tax refund incentive to attract business growth or expansion to Arkansas," Dingman wrote. "The incentive applies to capital purchases associated with construction of new facilities or expansion of existing facilities (such as business equipment or building materials) and does not apply to ongoing purchases. The majority of the incentive will be derived from the state sales tax rate. However, in order to participate in the program, the local governments must also agree to the sales tax refund."

United Parcel Service, Inc. (Ohio), Dingman wrote, plans to purchase, renovate, expand and install industrial equipment for the sorting and distribution of packaged goods at its current facility at 6715 S. 28th St. It will invest more than $3.8 million in renovating and expanding the facility, as well as more than $2.5 million in business equipment upgrades there for an investment totaling almost $6.4 million.

"United Parcel Service, Inc. (Ohio) presently employs 56 people at its Fort Smith facility, and this expansion will increase package processing and delivery capacity, as well as add three additional full-time positions with an average wage of $20.50 per hour," Dingman wrote.

Drainage project bidder approved

FORT SMITH -- City directors approved a resolution to accept a $2,773,109 bid from Township Builders Inc. in Little Rock for a drainage improvements project, in addition to authorizing the mayor to execute a contract with the company.

In a memo, Engineering Department Director Stan Snodgrass wrote that this project includes improvements at two different locations. The first of these includes constructing additional storm drainage inlets and culverts along South 65th Street between Country Club Avenue and Carthage Street to intercept runoff.

"Three houses are experiencing flooding in this area along with severe street and yard flooding," Snodgrass said. "Resurfacing of this section of South 65th Street is also included in this project."

The second location, according to Snodgrass, includes installing storm drainage inlets and culverts along Boston Street between Towson Avenue and Jenny Lind Road to eliminate "the steep and eroding roadside ditches." This project also includes resurfacing this section of Boston Street, along with Bluff Avenue between Boston and Dallas streets.

Construction plans and specifications were prepared by the Fort Smith-based EDM Consultants, Inc., Snodgrass wrote. Three bids were received on July 21. Township Builders had the lowest bid, with Steve Beam Construction, Inc. in Fort Smith submitting a $3,140,009.60 bid and Forsgren, Inc. in Fort Smith sending in one for $3,194,085.75. The engineer's estimate for the project was listed at $2.95 million.

Snodgrass wrote Aug. 31 is the estimated notice to proceed date for this contract. The estimated completion date would be Jan. 27, based on the contract duration of 150 days.