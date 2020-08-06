High school golf results

Cougar Classic
Day 1 at Turkey Mountain Golf Course
Day 2 at Cherokee Village South Course
Boys
Team Results
Pocahontas260-238--498
Highland305-278--583
Izard County300-293--593
Greers Ferry West Side302-302--604
Salem360-320--680
Individual Results
Caleb Sullivan, Pocahontas85-77--162
Skylar Prater, Pocahontas*84-89--173
Austin Circle, Highland94-79--173
Kenan Ogden, Pocahontas91-82--173
Landon McBride, Izard County90-88--178
Travis Gentry, GF West Side94-90--184
Logan Dunkerson, Pocahontas110-79--189
Elijah Wilkes, Izard County93-101--194
Nate Kulczycki, Highland102-99--201
Ashton Klepko, GF West Side104-104--208
Keaton Bassham, Salem107-104--211
Brendan Knapp, GF West Side104-109--213
Sean Parkerson, Highland119-100--219
Isaac Gooch, Highland109-110--219
Asa Carr, GF West Side116-108--224
Connor Bullard, Salem129-100--229
Hayden Lewis, Izard County127-104--231
Noah Stevenson, Izard County117-117--234
Parker Dillard, Salem124-121--245
Connor Henderson, Salem130-116--246
*won runner-up medalist on first playoff hole
Girls
Team Results
Greers Ferry West Side273-263--536
Highland304-286--590
Conway Christian328-299--627
Salem339-313--652
Individual Results
Emma Johnson, GF West Side*88-87--175
Kendra Hartness, GF West Side83-82--175
Tressie Carter, Highland91-87--178
Haley Gentry, GF West Side92-94--186
Kortnee Finch, GF West Side95-95--190
Gracie Hubbard, Conway Chr.102-93--195
Gwen Figgins, Highland.103-99--202
Claire Himschoot, Highland109-103--212
Jaiden Strong, Salem109-105--214
Katie Fish, Salem115-102--217
Jaycie Strong, Salem116-106--222
Abbigail Finney, Pocahontas121-103--224
Morgan Johnson, Salem115-110--225
Brady Calloway, Conway Chr.123-107--230
Mia Presley, Pocahontas129-111--240
Kara Keathley, Conway Chr.123-124--247
*won medalist honors on the second hole of sudden death