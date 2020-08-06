High school golf results

Cougar Classic

Day 1 at Turkey Mountain Golf Course

Day 2 at Cherokee Village South Course

Boys

Team Results

Pocahontas260-238--498 Highland305-278--583 Izard County300-293--593 Greers Ferry West Side302-302--604 Salem360-320--680

Individual Results

Caleb Sullivan, Pocahontas85-77--162

Skylar Prater, Pocahontas*84-89--173

Austin Circle, Highland94-79--173

Kenan Ogden, Pocahontas91-82--173

Landon McBride, Izard County90-88--178

Travis Gentry, GF West Side94-90--184

Logan Dunkerson, Pocahontas110-79--189

Elijah Wilkes, Izard County93-101--194

Nate Kulczycki, Highland102-99--201

Ashton Klepko, GF West Side104-104--208

Keaton Bassham, Salem107-104--211

Brendan Knapp, GF West Side104-109--213

Sean Parkerson, Highland119-100--219

Isaac Gooch, Highland109-110--219

Asa Carr, GF West Side116-108--224

Connor Bullard, Salem129-100--229

Hayden Lewis, Izard County127-104--231

Noah Stevenson, Izard County117-117--234

Parker Dillard, Salem124-121--245

Connor Henderson, Salem130-116--246

*won runner-up medalist on first playoff hole

Girls

Team Results

Greers Ferry West Side273-263--536 Highland304-286--590 Conway Christian328-299--627 Salem339-313--652

Individual Results

Emma Johnson, GF West Side*88-87--175

Kendra Hartness, GF West Side83-82--175

Tressie Carter, Highland91-87--178

Haley Gentry, GF West Side92-94--186

Kortnee Finch, GF West Side95-95--190

Gracie Hubbard, Conway Chr.102-93--195

Gwen Figgins, Highland.103-99--202

Claire Himschoot, Highland109-103--212

Jaiden Strong, Salem109-105--214

Katie Fish, Salem115-102--217

Jaycie Strong, Salem116-106--222

Abbigail Finney, Pocahontas121-103--224

Morgan Johnson, Salem115-110--225

Brady Calloway, Conway Chr.123-107--230

Mia Presley, Pocahontas129-111--240

Kara Keathley, Conway Chr.123-124--247

*won medalist honors on the second hole of sudden death