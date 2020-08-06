Illinois man dies after hit by anchor in Lake of the Ozarks

A Missouri State Highway Patrol vehicle is shown in this 2014 file photo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
CAMDENTON, Mo. — An Illinois man has died after being hit by a boat anchor on Lake of the Ozarks, authorities said.
Craig Gathmann, 55, of Manito, Illinois, was operating a boat Wednesday afternoon with the anchor still in the water, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Once the anchor released, the tension in the rope caused it to catapult out of the water, hitting Gathmann, investigators said.
Gathmann was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Patrol records show the incident was the second boating death on the lake this year.
