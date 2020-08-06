• Saninu Laizer, a small-scale miner in Tanzania who became an overnight millionaire when he unearthed two of the biggest rough tanzanite gemstones ever found, has struck it rich again, digging up a third stone weighing 13 pounds with an estimated value of $2 million.

• Lee Price III, 29, of Houston who received more than $1.6 million under the federal Paycheck Protection Program, became the second person in two weeks to be accused by federal prosecutors of using covid-19 relief money to buy a Lamborghini sports car.

• Kevin Evans Jr., 36, and his girlfriend, Meagan Toney, 29, arrested after Evans' 10-year-old son suffered gunshot wounds during a drug deal, both face child cruelty charges, accused of using his children to help manufacture drugs, Baton Rouge police said.

• DeCarlos Carrell, 27, of Kansas City, Mo., accused of tracking down his girlfriend at a friend's house and shooting through a window to kill her, was charged with second-degree murder and other counts, prosecutors said.

• Randy Akies, chief sheriff's deputy in DeKalb County, Ga., said a police dog that escaped from its K-9 handler was fatally shot by a deputy dressed in plain clothes when the dog aggressively approached him during a search for a rape suspect in Atlanta.

• Kjersten Offenbecker and her husband, Greg, owners of The Nordic Pineapple Inn in St. Johns, Mich., removed a Norwegian flag displayed at the inn, after getting complaints from people mistaking it for a Confederate battle flag, and replaced it with a Norwegian vimple pennant.

• Christopher Lara, 19, of Chicago, accused of driving a car from which shots were fired at a rival gang, with one round killing a 10-year-old girl as she watched television in her grandmother's home, was charged with first-degree murder and nine other felonies, police said.

• Christopher King, 25, and Shawn Wisniewski, 28, of Adamsville, Tenn., both face murder and other charges in the death of their roommate whose body was found a short distance from the home they shared after he was reported missing, authorities said.

• Jason Copenhaver, 47, accused of grabbing the hand of a boy wearing a face mask at a Redington Shores, Fla., restaurant and pulling him close to say "you now have the coronavirus," was charged with disorderly conduct and battery, sheriff's deputies said.

