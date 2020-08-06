Kumpuris files to keep LR board seat

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris filed Wednesday for reelection to the Little Rock Board of Directors, joining six other candidates who have filed to run for contested seats on the board in November, the city clerk said.

Three at-large seats and the position representing Ward 4 on the city board are up for grabs.

No candidates had filed to run against Kumpuris for at-large Position 8 as of Wednesday evening.

Three candidates have filed for at-large Position 9. They are Leron McAdoo, Rohn Muse and Antwan Phillips.

At-large City Director Gene Fortson, who holds that position, won't seek reelection.

At-large City Director Joan Adcock, who holds Position 10, has filed to run for reelection. Greg Henderson has filed to challenge her for the seat.

Ward 4 incumbent Capi Peck has filed for reelection. No one else had filed for the Ward 4 seat.

The filing deadline is noon Aug. 14.