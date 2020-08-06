Little Rock police to continue initiative against vehicle gatherings

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
The Little Rock Police Department will step up coverage and enforcement of large gatherings of vehicles, often referred to as caravans, this weekend, according to a press release from the department.
The department has doubled the number of officers dedicated to the enforcement of the ongoing issue, police spokesman Lt. Casey Clark said.
Officers gave out more than 500 traffic citations, arrested more than 200 individuals and impounded more than 100 vehicles over the past two weeks, according to the release.
