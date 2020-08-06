MUSIC MADNESS: Live music is one way to take in some tunes

Damon Mitchell will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms LLC, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. Admission is free; no reservations are needed, and social distancing will be practiced.

Mitchell, a singer-songwriter-guitarist, has been described as a "well-crafted cross between The Beatles and Death Cab for Cutie."

• The I-40 Ramblers will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Ton's Place, 18814 MacArthur Drive in North Little Rock. The bar is within Pulaski County, not far from the Faulkner County line, and a legendary watering hole for thirsty college students in Conway.

• Want to drum? A Drum Circle beckons one and all, of all ages, beginning Saturday, continuing through Oct. 11, at Bernice Gardens, 1401 Main St., in Little Rock. Searcy Ewell will lead it. Donations are encouraged, masks are required and physical distancing will be practiced. Drums, chairs and hand sanitizers will be supplied. No musical experience is needed.

• Checking in with Monsterboy, the North Little Rock husband/wife duo, their site shows a pair of live shows looming: Mule Kick, a local hangout/pizza place/coffee shop/craft beer seller in the college town of Magnolia, is on the band's calendar for a Sept. 1 show. Mule Kick is at 2158 N. Jackson St. Check it out at mulekickmag.com. Another show listed has Monsterboy playing at Hocott's Garden Center in Little Rock at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Hocott's is at 3612 Kavanaugh Blvd.

HOT SPRINGS HOPPING

Chuck & Charlotte, listed as vocal duo from the band Canvas, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A, Hot Springs.

• Cliff & Susan will perform (again) their Pink Piano Show at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave. in Hot Springs.

• Josh and The Fall Out will perform Friday and Saturday night at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs.

• Lee Brice will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, on East Grand Avenue (U.S. 70) in Hot Springs. Admission, included in the park's ticket price, is $59.99; $39.99 for those shorter than 48 inches and those over age 55. Up to $15 off those ordering online at Magic

Springs.com/buy-tickets.php. Season passes are $79.99.

• Christine DeMeo will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs.

STAY TUNED

Old Crow Medicine Show, Dom Flemons, Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle will perform live at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Ole Opry on the Circle network, available on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels or on the DISH network.

Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell and Vince Gill performed together last week on Circle. Their show is available at YouTube and Facebook.

• Bill Jagitsch reports on Facebook that fans "can watch all of my FB live shows on my Bluesboy Jag page."

• Eugene Chadbourne, a master banjo player and creator of the "electric rake," who played several memorable, oddly endearing shows at the old S.O.B. and other Central Arkansas venues in the 1980s, recently combined a performance with an interview with Andrew Clinkman of Option magazine, for the Experimental Sound Studio. Check it out at ess.org/the-quarantine-concerts.

• The SummerStage Anywhere Culture Talk from 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday will feature a live discussion with Chris Frantz (drummer of The Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club) and Julia Cumming, lead singer and bassist of Sunflower Beam. The free event will be available at Instagram.com/summerstage.

Frantz has a new book, "Remain in Love," in which he discusses The Talking Heads' leader, David Byrne, touring Europe with The Ramones and witnessing the sexism endured by his wife, Tina Weymouth, bassist in The Talking Heads.

• "Our Voices Together," a 76-minute film about the Newport Folk Festival, one of the nation's most prestigious festivals, can be seen on YouYube. Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile opens the film's performances with Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

Some of the performers at the festival, held at Fort Adams State Park by the Atlantic Ocean in Rhode Island, can be seen in separate video performances, including Roger Waters of Pink Floyd fame covering John Prine's "Hello in There," backed by two female members of the band Lucius. More can be found on the festival's Facebook page, Live for Live Music (facebook.

com/Live4LiveMusic/).

• Deadheads are observing the "Days Between," which marks Jerry Garcia's date of birth (Aug. 1, 1942) and the day he died (Aug. 9, 1995) with various online salutes. One nicely done: John Mayer as he selects nine of his favorite Grateful Dead songs, starting with "China Cat Sunflower," performed May 19, 1974, in Portland, Ore. (See the Live for Live Music page.)

LISTEN UP

There are a couple of local women doing great jobs of bringing music to your ears, if not your eyes, by hosting shows on local radio:

Pat "Flap" Jones has hosted "Not Necessarily Nashville" since 1987, first on KABF-FM, then moving to KUAR-FM, 89.1, where she concentrates on country music ignored by mainstream radio, from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturdays.

Amy Garland Angel, known as Amy G on her show, "Backroads," from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays on KABF-FM, 88.3. She took over the slot when Flap moved over on the dial, as it were.

Meanwhile ...

The ever-helpful pastemagazine.com site recently listed 60 of the best movies available to stream on Amazon Prime right now.

Among their choices: "Stop Making Sense," a 1984 documentary about The Talking Heads, directed by Jonathan Demme. The 99-minute film begins, "... set against a bare stage on the cusp of a drastic remodel. From there, the set, as well as the band, builds itself — instruments and writhing bodies and elaborately weird backdrops are added, one upon another, until the stage is absolutely seething with life.

"And so, not only was 'Stop Making Sense' a document of a legendary band at the height of their powers, but it even today seems like an unheralded synergy of movement and sound, of image and artist — so much so that the band allows us to watch as they destroy, and then redo, their own idea of Heaven."

Another choice pick is "Inside Llewyn Davis," a 105-minute film from 2013, directed by the Coen brothers, Ethan and Joel. The film depicts a possible scenario of what life might have been like for folk musicians in the early 1960s.

Also on the list: "Johnny Guitar," Nicholas Ray's 110-minute 1954 Western, was not especially musical in its plot, but some might find it interesting as it pits Joan Crawford against Mercedes McCambridge, who starred in a 1988 play, "'Night, Mother," at Arkansas Repertory Theatre after living for a couple of years in the Quapaw Towers. (She had an extra reason to do a show in Little Rock, as her son had moved here. Unfortunately, the son, John Markle, was allegedly embezzling from his employer, Stephens, Inc., and he went home in November 1987 and murdered his wife and two daughters before killing himself.)

NOT HAPPENING

The annual Bluegrass Festival slated for Mountain View Nov. 12-14 has been postponed until March 11-13, by the Mountain View Bluegrass Association. The Ozark Folk Center State Park will host the event, which will feature Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Monroe Crossing, Chigger Hill Boys, Springstreet, Audie Blaylock, Joe Mullins and The Redmond Keisler Band.

The King Biscuit Blues Festival, which was to have been held the first weekend in October in Helena-West Helena, has been postponed until Oct. 6-9, 2021. Headline performers who were to have performed this year — Paul Thorn, Mavis Staples, Bobby Rush, Reba Russell, Anson Funderburgh, Lonnie Shields and Billy Branch — have been invited to the 2021 festival.