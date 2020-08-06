Jonesboro man accused of running down woman with truck, dragging her

A Jonesboro man is in custody after witnesses say he ran down a woman with his truck and dragged her.

Skyler Sims, 32, was arrested Tuesday on one count of aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Jonesboro police responded around 5:20 p.m. Sunday to Dudley and Race streets and found a woman lying in the road, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A witness told officers she and the victim had been riding with Sims when he and the victim began to argue.

The women got out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit, and Sims began doing “doughnuts” and blocking them. The victim started walking away, and, according to the affidavit, Sims “sped off towards the victim and ran her down to the ground with the vehicle.”

He got out of the car, rifled through her purse, and left the scene, the affidavit states.

At the hospital, the victim told officers Sims had dragged her with the vehicle. As of Tuesday, the woman remained in the ICU after having surgery on her pelvic bone, a family member told police. She also suffered broken ribs and other injuries, according to the affidavit.

Sims remained in Craighead County jail as of Thursday morning in lieu of $250,000 bond, according to an online jail roster.