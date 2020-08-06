• A British judge ruled Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex can keep the names of five close friends secret while she brings a privacy invasion lawsuit against a British newspaper -- but he chided both sides in the case for playing out their battle in the media as well as the courtroom. High Court judge Mark Warby agreed, "for the time being at least," to grant the former Meghan Markle's request to protect the anonymity of friends who defended her in the pages of a U.S. magazine in order to spare them a "frenzy of publicity" before the case comes to a full trial. Markle is suing the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website over five articles that published portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. Meghan, 39, is seeking damages from publisher Associated Newspapers Ltd. for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and data protection breaches. The duchess asked the judge to prohibit publishing details of female friends who spoke anonymously to People magazine in her defense, arguing that the friends were not parties to her case and had a "basic right to privacy." Associated Newspapers' attorney Antony White said during a court hearing that the friends were potential witnesses, and keeping their names secret "would be a heavy curtailment of the media's and the defendant's entitlement to report this case, and the public's right to know about it."

• Neil Young has sued President Donald Trump's re-election campaign for copyright infringement, saying he doesn't want his music used as a theme song for a "divisive un-American campaign of ignorance and hate." The Grammy-award winning Canadian-born musician filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, seeking damages for each infringement. A message seeking comment was left with a campaign spokesperson. In the suit, the legendary singer cited repeated use of two songs: "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk." The campaign has used the tunes numerous times at rallies and political events, including on June 20 in Tulsa, the lawsuit said. Young said he was not suing to "disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing," the lawsuit said. "However," it added, "Plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a 'theme song' for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate." Young first complained in June 2015 when "Rockin' in the Free World" accompanied Trump's announcement of his presidential campaign. The campaign's insistence in a statement then that it had obtained permission to use the music only proved that it was aware it needed permission, the lawsuit said.