Occupational therapist wants spot on Fayetteville City Council

FAYETTEVILLE -- An occupational therapist hailing from Nairobi, Kenya, wants to serve on the City Council.

Oroo Oyioka, 50, is seeking the vacant Ward 1 seat. Incumbent Sarah Marsh isn't running for reelection.

Oyioka works at Fayetteville Health and Rehabilitation Center and said he wanted to give back to the city he loves.

The south part of town needs improvements, Oyioka said. He said he wants to see good schools, good parks and good roads.

Walker Park, the park closest to where he lives, could use some sprucing up, Oyioka said. Children are generally underserved, and Oyioka said he wants to work with the School District to improve their experiences.

"I tell my kids I want them to do better than I have, to go higher than I have," he said. "By taking care of those kids in those areas, I think it will be good for our ward."

Oyioka said he likes the direction development is heading in the south part of town, and wants to join the council to do more. Housing and security are issues he said he wants to focus on.

The city also has one of the best police departments in the state, Oyioka said. He wants to help keep it that way.

"I am not one of those people who thinks we should take money away from the police," Oyioka said. "I think we need them for our security, and I want to make sure they're taken care of and they do a good job."

D'Andre Jones, Pedro Fimbres Jr. and Tanner Pettigrew also have filed for Ward 1.

Council members earn $1,042 per month and serve four-year terms.

Municipal filings ended Wednesday. The nonpartisan election is Nov. 3.