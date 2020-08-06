The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Fla., released the photo Graham Ivan Clark, 17, after his arrest Friday, July 31, 2020. Clark is accused of hacking Twitter, gaining access to the account of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and many others. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Officer fired over Atlanta shooting sues

ATLANTA -- The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks is suing the mayor and interim police chief, saying his firing violated his constitutional rights and the city code.

Garrett Rolfe was fired June 13, the day after he fatally shot Brooks outside a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Fulton County Superior Court, he says he was fired "without an investigation, without proper notice, without a disciplinary hearing, and in direct violation of the municipal code of the City of Atlanta."

Rolfe, 27, faces 11 charges, including felony murder. He was granted bail June 30.

Atlanta police declined to comment Wednesday, citing the pending litigation.

Also Tuesday, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Rolfe's bond, saying he had traveled to Florida without permission. The bond order "expressly states that the Defendant is only allowed to leave home for medical, legal, or work related obligations," the motion says.

Police body cameras showed Rolfe and another officer, Devin Brosnan, having a calm and respectful conversation with Brooks for more than 40 minutes after complaints that the 27-year-old Black man had fallen asleep in his car in a Wendy's drive-thru lane on June 12.

But when officers told him he'd had too much to drink to be driving and tried to handcuff him, Brooks resisted. A struggle was caught on dash camera video. Brooks grabbed one of their Tasers and fled, firing the Taser at Rolfe as he ran away.

An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back.

Teens with gun arrested at Trump resort

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Three teenagers fleeing police while carrying a semiautomatic gun in a backpack jumped a wall at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, but probably didn't know that's where they were, authorities said Wednesday.

Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said the 15-year-old boys were arrested shortly after they entered the grounds of the resort Friday and dumped the backpack, which contained a mini-AK-47 with a loaded 14-round magazine.

He said the three are lucky that neither the president nor any family members were there because Secret Service agents might have shot them. The club is closed for the summer.

In their bid to evade officers, the teens, jumped Mar-a-Lago's wall and hid on the resort's grounds. Officers surrounded the club, and a helicopter and police dog were used to help find them.

He said the three said they didn't own the AK-47 but had found it.

Online users stall hacking-case hearing

TAMPA, Fla. -- The online bail hearing for a Florida teen accused of hacking prominent Twitter accounts was interrupted Wednesday by rap music and pornographic videos from users who apparently disguised their names.

The interruptions -- including one by a user who shared a screen and took over the hearing with a porn video -- forced Hillsborough County Judge Christopher C. Nash to temporarily halt the session for Graham Ivan Clark, 17.

Nash reopened the hearing, but the users continued their disruptions. He ultimately declined to lower Clark's bail, which was set at $725,000 when he was arrested Friday.

Prosecutors allege that Clark was the mastermind of the scheme that hacked accounts of celebrities and politicians, and sent tweets from their accounts seeking payments of Bitcoin, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Prosecutors had sought to have Clark held on $30 million, which is $1 million for each charge Clark faces -- 17 counts of communications fraud, 11 counts of fraudulent use of personal information, and one count each of organized fraud of more than $5,000 and accessing computers or electronic devices without authority.

Balloon crashes blamed on freak storm

JACKSON, Wyo. -- Three sightseeing hot air balloons crashed this week in western Wyoming because of an unexpected downdraft during a freak storm, according to the balloon company owner.

The crashes Monday injured more than a dozen people, and 11 were treated at hospitals.

More than 30 people were aboard the balloons when the severe downdraft drove them into a field in Jackson Hole, according to Wyoming Balloon Co. owner Andrew Breffeilh, who was piloting one of the balloons.

"This was another clear weather day, high pressure and everything, and this freak storm wasn't in the forecast," he said.

Ten people were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor lacerations and wrist, shoulder and ankle injuries. They were later released.

One passenger with a head injury was flown to an Idaho hospital.