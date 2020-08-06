100 years ago

August 6, 1920

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Business Men's League has appropriated $1,800 to hire a marketing man to help handle the farm products and promote better markets. Through the persistent efforts of County Agent Arthur L. Watkins, meetings have been held between the business men and farmers of Garland county to create co-operation.

50 years ago

August 6, 1970

• Hayes C. McClerkin of Texarkana, a candidate for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, Wednesday night continued his attack on former Governor Orval E. Faubus. McClerkin, who had challenged Faubus Monday to defend his administration, said Faubus, another Democratic gubernatorial candidate, had been "contacted personally," twice about the operations of the defunct Arkansas Loan and Thrift Corporation.

25 years ago

August 6, 1995

• A trespasser with pointy ears has made its way into the Pulaski County sheriff's office. Pulaski County sheriff's deputies are currently trying to apprehend a kitten that found its way into the ceiling above the department's administrative offices. Sgt. George Craig, spokesman for the sheriff's office, said he first found out about the cat Saturday morning. "I was sitting at my desk, and I heard this `meow, meow'," Craig said. "I looked up, and there was this pair of eyes looking out at me through the wind screen" over the ventilation system. Craig said the department believes the kitten entered the ceiling during construction work this week that left part of the building open. The work is part of ongoing renovations to the old county jail. County jail trusties and work release inmates have been hearing the cat for the past several days.

10 years ago

August 6, 2010

• A ban on coin-operated parking meters in Eureka Springs will be on the Nov. 2 election ballot if petitioners can gather 12 more valid signatures during the next 10 days. Bill Earngey, a Eureka Springs writer, said he'll have the additional signatures to City Clerk Mary Jean Sell today. Residents who want the parking meters removed from this historic 19th-century town started the petition drive. "They're butt-ugly for sure," Earngey said of the meters. "This is a town that claims it's for preservation. We've just got those things growing like wildflowers now." Eureka Springs bought and installed 86 parking meters for downtown in July 2009, more than doubling the number of meters in the city. City leaders said the meters are a better option than multispace pay stations and that parking brings in about $190,000 a year, helping pay for fire and police service.