Rally to mark signing of Voting Rights Act

Community organizers will celebrate the Voting Rights Act of 1965 at the Pulaski County Courthouse today, the 55th anniversary of the measure being signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson.

The Rally of Restoration will begin at 5:30 p.m. Organizers chose that name because they plan to use the event to help people with felony convictions who have completed their sentences regain their voting rights, said attorney LaTonya Austin Honorable, a former candidate for judge.

"[That's] a law that was necessary to remove barriers at the state and local levels which prevented African-Americans from exercising their right to vote," she said.

The keynote speaker will be prison-reform advocate Kaleem Nazeem, a former inmate, who will be joined by other former inmates Ruby Carter-Welch, Jimmy Hinton and Kimberly Rogers, according to Austin Honorable.

A host of local lawyers, elected officials and community leaders also will participate. Plans call for a march immediately after the rally.

Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing. Event information can be found on the Facebook page of Indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkansas.

Among the sponsors are the Social Justice Institute at Philander Smith College, Americans for Prosperity, the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County, the Little Rock National Panhellenic Council and the W. Harold Flowers Law Society.