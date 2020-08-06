Roadway projects' low bids opened

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

State and local officials say two relatively low-cost road projects in Jonesboro will provide drivers some outsize relief.

Projects to improve an Interstate 555 interchange and a major intersection at which more than 60,000 vehicles converge daily were among the 20 projects on which the agency opened low bids totaling $73.9 million Wednesday.

The department also opened bids on $11.5 million in safety improvements on a section of Arkansas 7 in Garland and Hot Spring counties, the most expensive project Tuesday; a $9.3 million project to replace two bridges on Arkansas 340 in Benton County; and separate projects on Interstates 30 and 40 to repave a total of 14 miles for $17.8 million.

The two projects in Jonesboro together totaled $4.6 million.

They would remake the interchange at I-555 and U.S. 49, also called Red Wolf Boulevard, for $3.1 million and improve the intersection at Main Street and Highland and Southwest drives, the last two of which are also called Arkansas 18 and U.S. 49, respectively.

The work at the interchange would eliminate left-hand turns in both directions coming off the interstate, a source of congestion because of the 29,000 vehicles that use Red Wolf Boulevard. The addition of loop ramps will allow interstate traffic wanting to go left to merge right onto Red Wolf Boulevard.

Koss Construction Co. Inc. of Topeka, Kan., was the low bidder.

"It's extremely difficult to make a left from the south because of all the people coming over [the overpass]," said Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin. "Even though we time the stoplights, it's very difficult. This is going to be a big benefit for the interstate and for our citizens."

"It's a lot about safety and efficiency," added Alec Farmer, a member of the Arkansas Highway Commission from Jonesboro.

The intersection project is aimed at improving traffic flow. The improvements include a dedicated right-hand turn lane from Southwest Drive to Highland Drive.

More than 20,000 vehicles in each of three directions converge at the intersection. In the fourth direction is Jonesboro High School.

Asphalt Producers LLC of Jonesboro was the low bidder.

"It's a good project," Farmer said. "It affects a lot of vehicles."

He noted that the city partnered with the Department of Transportation and provided $1 million as well as shouldered the design work.

"This is one the city kind of took the lead on," Farmer said.

The city has raised a total of $8 million to contribute to the partnership, he said.

Perrin said the city expects to see the department open bids on two more projects in November.

"You're going to see a lot of orange barrels around here," he said.

The Arkansas 7 project will add center turn lanes on selected sections and replace a bridge over Sorrells Creek on a 4-mile section between Arkansas 290 in Garland County and Mitzi Parkway in Hot Spring County. Phillips Hardy Inc. of Booneville, Mo., was the low bidder.

The Benton County project will replace bridges over Little Sugar and Tanyard creeks in Bella Vista. Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. of Columbia, Mo., was the low bidder.

The I-30 project will resurface an 8.1-mile section between Arkansas 26 and Caddo Valley in Clark County. Redstone Construction Group Inc. of Little Rock was the low bidder at $9.67 million.

The I-40 project in Faulkner and Conway counties will resurface a 5.9-mile section west from U.S. 65 at a cost of $8.1 million. The Rogers Group Inc. of Nashville, Tenn., was the low bidder.