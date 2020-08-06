Suit: Ranger in fatal gunfire negligent

Tire tracks from Jonathan Bolger’s pickup are seen at his campsite at Spring Creek Campground in this National Park Service image taken Aug. 20, 2017, after Bolger was shot by a park ranger. Bolger had driven off in a rage earlier, then returned and apologized, his girlfriend said.

A Buffalo National River park ranger was negligent when he fatally shot Jonathan Bolger at a campsite in the early morning of Aug. 20, 2017, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Bolger had a pellet pistol in his left hand, pointed toward the ground, according to the 46-page lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Harrison by Michael J. Laux of Little Rock, who represents Bolger's brother.

"At no time did Bolger raise his air pellet gun" and point it at the two rangers who entered the camp, Laux wrote.

Ranger David Sullivan fired four shots, killing Bolger, according to the wrongful-death lawsuit. The other ranger at the scene was T. Cole.

The National Park Service had redacted the names of the rangers involved from investigative reports released to the media.

Jonathan Bolger, 34, lived in Branson. He was camping at the Spring Creek Campground in Searcy County with his girlfriend, Ashley Santoro, and her three children.

Three of the shots from Sullivan's .40-caliber pistol hit Bolger, who died at the scene.

After the shooting, Sullivan told investigators that he shot Bolger when Bolger "suddenly and quickly" turned toward him and raised both his arms at Sullivan with the gun still his left hand, Laux wrote.

That story is contradicted by video from Sullivan's body camera, according to the lawsuit.

"Based on the video, Bolger was not pointing anything in the direction of Sullivan or Cole at the time Sullivan shot him -- he was in the process of opening the driver side door to his Ford truck," Laux wrote.

The video provided to Bolger's attorneys by the federal government has no audio. The video has been heavily redacted, said David Ransin, a Springfield, Mo., an attorney who also has been representing the Bolger family.

Last year, Ransin filed an administrative claim with the federal government requesting $15 million for the "personal injury and wrongful death damages" on behalf of the Bolger family.

The claim was denied by an attorney for the U.S. Department of the Interior.

In the lawsuit, Laux is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

A federal investigation into the shooting ended July 25, 2018, with no charges filed against Sullivan. A news release from U.S. Attorney Duane Kees said there was "insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the rangers used excessive force or violated federal laws under the circumstances."

An Arkansas prosecutor announced in January 2018 that he wouldn't file state charges in the case.

Sullivan told investigators that he would have shot sooner, when Bolger pointed a gun at his partner, but in the tense moment he forgot about the flashlight in his left hand so he couldn't get a two-handed grip on his .40-caliber pistol, according to the 1,106-page investigative report in which Sullivan's name was redacted.

"I remember wanting to take the shot way earlier," Sullivan told investigators Aug. 25, 2017. "As I'm trying to put my hands together, I remember the flashlight, that big flashlight, being in my left hand and my service pistol being in my right hand, and I couldn't put 'em together in my head. I was trying to figure out why I couldn't get a grip on my gun."

At least twice, the two rangers had identified themselves as police, and Bolger had asked to see their badges, according to reports.

"I dropped my flashlight at that point in time to get rid of it," Sullivan told investigators. "I got both hands on the gun. And the suspect was walking backwards. I remember him saying ... 'No, show me your badge.' And at that point again, I yelled, 'Police, drop the gun. Police, drop the gun,' as I'm still moving to my right and he's still backing up. And then suddenly and quickly, he turns towards me and raises both his arms at me with the gun still in his left hand. At that point, I fired. ... I did it because I thought he was going to shoot me."

After the shooting, the rangers discovered that Bolger had been holding a Umarex air pistol in his hand.

Santoro told investigators that Bolger didn't point the air pistol at the rangers.

"He never raised his gun the whole time," she told police. "He had it down by his side. ... All he asked him was to see his badge. That's all he wanted to do. But he didn't. I don't know why he just didn't drop it. I don't know."

Both rangers told investigators that Bolger pointed the gun at them. The Umarex air pistol didn't have an orange tip to identify it as a BB or pellet gun, according to the report.

In an interview four hours after the shooting, Santoro told police that Bolger was blinded by the rangers' flashlights. The flashlights were so bright that all she could see was the brown pants of the two rangers who arrived at the campsite at 1:34 a.m., Santoro told police.

"You could barely see their feet because ... their lights were so bright," Santoro said. "They didn't look like cops. They didn't look like anybody. They just looked like people with flashlights."

"I understand, you know, if the cops felt threatened," she added. "I get it. And Jon, he couldn't see them. All he saw was flashlights."

Santoro told police that she couldn't hear everything the rangers said because Bolger was screaming at them. Another pickup had come and gone earlier that night, making Bolger suspicious, she said.

The rangers were on a late-night patrol of campgrounds. They parked their pickup down the road and walked to the campsites so as not to disturb sleeping campers, according to the investigative report.

Bolger pointed a bright flashlight at the rangers and yelled "Who's over there?" according to the report.

The situation escalated from there, with Bolger turning off his flashlight and the rangers illuminating him with theirs.

Both rangers were in uniform, according to the report.

According to Laux's lawsuit, both rangers were on overtime when they got to the Spring Creek Campground about 1:30 a.m.

"Sullivan instructed Cole to park far away because he knew a public safety sweep at this hour was out of the ordinary and he wished for neither he nor Cole to be detected and for neither of them to be compelled to identify themselves as law enforcement officers, per policy," Laux wrote. "Sullivan and Cole were each wearing body armor at the time they arrived at the campground.

"Though Sullivan and Cole were quiet so as to not be noticed, Bolger saw their flashlights through the woods to his right as they approached campsite #3. Bolger, who was sitting at the campsite picnic table at the time, watched Sullivan and Cole approach through the trees, their flashlights illuminated and bobbing along with the shadowy figures' movements toward him."

Bolger walked toward the flashlights, according to the lawsuit. When Sullivan and Cole saw Bolger, they pulled their weapons, Laux wrote.

Sullivan and Cole "made threatening gestures toward Bolger, coupled with an ability to commit a battery -- i.e. their firearms -- which constitutes the tort of assault," according to the lawsuit.

The first body camera images of Bolger show him with his right forearm over his eyes, shielding them, and his left arm extended to his side with his hand pointing down, according to the lawsuit.

Bolger then turned to his left, extending his right arm across his body toward his pickup and "grabbed hold of the driver's side door," Laux wrote.

"As Bolger pulled on the driver side door handle of his Ford pickup truck, he was shot and killed by Sullivan without warning," Laux wrote.

Bolger didn't raise either or both of his hands toward Sullivan or Cole "when Sullivan shot Bolger," Laux wrote.

Other campers had left the area because of Bolger's behavior earlier that evening, according to the investigative report. They told police that Bolger had been drinking, threatened to kill others at his campsite and the children were throwing firecrackers into the campfire.

"When he gets drunk, he gets mean," Santoro told police.

Bolger's blood alcohol level was 0.127, according to the autopsy. A blood alcohol level of 0.08 is considered intoxicated. Empty bottles of Mike's Harder Cranberry Lemonade and Crown Royal Canadian whiskey were found at the campsite.

Chief Ranger Karen Bradford was also negligent in failing to ensure that Sullivan and Cole had proper training for the duties that park rangers could foreseeably be expected to perform "especially with regard to public safety sweeps, the use of deadly force and emergency situation protocol," according to the lawsuit.