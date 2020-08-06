Trump assures U.S. pandemic is 'going away'

President Donald Trump arrives for his briefing Wednesday at the White House. Earlier in the day, in an interview with Fox News, he said the coronavirus “will go away like things go away.” (AP/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic is "going away," as the U.S. continues to see new daily cases and recorded 1,380 deaths Tuesday.

"This thing's going away. It will go away like things go away," Trump said Wednesday morning in a telephone interview with Fox News. He said the U.S. is in "very good shape" and touted economic indicators.

Trump also reiterated his push for schools to reopen, saying children are "almost immune" to the virus but that "the teachers are a different story." He recommended that older teachers not return to work until the pandemic passes.

Facebook later deleted the president's post about children being immune saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

A few hours later, Twitter temporarily blocked the Trump campaign from tweeting from its account, until it removed a post with the same video. The company said in a statement late Wednesday that the tweet violated its rules against covid misinformation. When a tweet breaks its rules, Twitter asks users to remove the tweet in question and bans them from posting anything else until they do.

Several studies suggest, but don't prove, that children are less likely to become infected than adults and more likely to have only mild symptoms. But this is not the same as being "virtually immune" to the virus.

Trump has also touted the potential for a vaccine, and reiterated Wednesday that he believes one will be available by the end of the year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, also struck an upbeat tone about the potential for a vaccine, even if it meets only the minimum threshold for approval, and said he's confident people can safely vote in November if they wear masks and maintain a 6 feet distance from others.

"We've got to all pull together," Fauci said, encouraging people to wear masks, stay outdoors when meeting people, avoid large crowds and wash their hands often. "We can do that if everybody universally does those fundamental public health things."

The U.S. needs to improve its coronavirus testing to deliver results within two days, said Fauci hours after the president said U.S. testing is the "best ever."

"We need to do better," Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday about testing in an interview with Bloomberg Television's David Westin. "No excuses. It needs to be done."

Earlier Wednesday morning, Trump praised testing in the U.S., telling Fox News that "50% of the country is short-term testing. We're going to more, but you have to remember, we did 61 million tests. The next country is -- like Germany is at three. India with 1.5 billion people is at 11. We're at 61. Nobody's even close to us in testing."

Fauci and other public health officials have said that faster test results are needed to prevent the spread of the virus. Waiting days for results means many people may unwittingly spread the virus before learning that they're positive and take precautions.

Fauci said the U.S. still has too many instances where testing results take days or a week to come back. "I can't credibly defend that and say it's a good thing, because it's not," he said. He said the goal is to have at least 95% of test results returned within a week.

Fauci didn't criticize the president during the Bloomberg Television interview, and said there is a "consistent message right now" from the administration since Trump began encouraging people to wear masks. Fauci said a national mask requirement could backfire by spurring pushback.

TESTING WOES

U.S. testing for the coronavirus is dropping even as infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day, a trend that officials attribute largely to Americans getting discouraged over having to wait hours to get tests and days or weeks to learn the results.

An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb, an indicator that the virus is still spreading.

Amid the crisis, some health experts are calling for the introduction of a different type of test that would yield results in a matter of minutes, and would be cheap and simple enough for millions of Americans to test themselves -- but would also be less accurate.

"There's a sense of desperation that we need to do something else," said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of Harvard's Global Health Institute.

Widespread testing is considered essential to managing the outbreak as the U.S. approaches 5 million confirmed infections and more than 157,000 deaths out of more than 700,000 worldwide.

Testing demand is expected to surge again this fall, when schools reopen and flu season hits, most likely outstripping supplies, and leading to new delays and bottlenecks.

Some of the decline in testing over the past few weeks was expected after backlogged commercial labs urged doctors to concentrate on their highest-risk patients. But some health and government officials are seeing growing public frustration and waning demand.

Jessica Moore of rural Newberry, S.C., said that after a private lab lost her covid-19 test results in mid-July, she had to get retested at a pop-up site organized by the state.

Moore and her husband arrived early on a Saturday morning at the site, a community center, where they waited for two hours for her test. Moore watched in the rear-view mirror as people drove up, saw the long line of cars, and then turned around and left.

"If people have something to do on a Saturday and they want to get tested, they're not going to wait for two hours in the South Carolina heat for a test, especially if they're not symptomatic," Moore said.

Before traveling from Florida to Delaware last month, Laura DuBose Schumacher signed up to go to a drive-up testing site in Orlando with her husband. They were given a one-hour window in which to arrive.

They got there at the start of the window, but after 50 minutes it looked as if the wait would be another hour. Others who had gone through the line told them that they wouldn't get their results until five days later, a Monday, at the earliest. They were planning to travel the next day, so they gave up.

"Monday would have been pointless, so we left the line," Schumacher said.

ANTIGEN TESTS

U.S. testing is built primarily on highly sensitive molecular tests that detect the genetic code of the coronavirus. Although the test is considered the gold standard for accuracy, experts increasingly say the country's overburdened lab system is incapable of keeping pace with the outbreak and producing results within two or three days, the time frame crucial to isolating patients and containing the virus.

Testing delays have led researchers at Harvard and elsewhere to propose a new approach using so-called antigen tests -- rapid technology already used to screen for flu, strep throat and other common infections. Instead of detecting the virus itself, such tests look for viral proteins, or antigens, which are generally considered a less accurate measure of infection.

A number of companies are studying covid-19 antigen tests in which a person spits on a specially coated strip of paper, and if the person is infected, it changes color. Experts say the speed and widespread availability of such tests would more than make up for their lower precision.

While no such tests for the coronavirus are on the U.S. market, experts say the technology is simple, and the hurdles are more regulatory than technical. The Harvard researchers say production could quickly be scaled into the millions.

A proposal from the Harvard researchers calls for the federal government to distribute $1 saliva-based antigen tests to all Americans so that they can test themselves regularly, perhaps even daily.

Even with accuracy as low as 50%, researchers estimate the paper strip tests would uncover five times more covid-19 cases than the current laboratory-based approach, which federal officials estimate catches just 1 in 10 infections.

But the approach faces resistance in Washington, where federal regulators have required at least 80% accuracy for new covid-19 tests.

On Tuesday, the governors of Maryland, Virginia, Louisiana and three other states announced an agreement with the Rockefeller Foundation to purchase more than 3 million of the FDA-cleared antigen tests, underscoring the growing interest in the technology.

FLORIDA TESTING

Florida surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases Wednesday as testing ramped up after a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias, state officials said.

A long line of cars waited outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday morning for a coronavirus testing site to reopen after being closed because of the storm.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced that quicker antigen testing, with results in about 15 minutes, would be offered at the stadium and at Marlins Park.

Also Wednesday, the Florida Association of Counties announced that a county commissioner in Liberty County, 75-year-old Dexter Barber, has died from the coronavirus.

Liberty County is west of Tallahassee in a rural part of Florida.

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration argued Wednesday that the statewide mask mandate and bar restrictions have helped to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, hoping to persuade a state district judge to uphold the regulations in a lawsuit challenging them as unconstitutional.

After a daylong hearing from witnesses on both sides of the litigation, testimony in the case was scheduled to continue today.

Four Jefferson Parish residents, including a musician, a catering business owner and two bar owners, are asking Judge Janice Clark to declare the rules null and void, and to prohibit the Democratic governor from enforcing them.

The lawsuit argues that Edwards' original order requiring the masks, banning indoor gatherings above 50 people, and limiting bars to takeout and delivery "is unconstitutionally vague, riddled with many exceptions" and shouldn't be allowed to stand.

Edwards announced Tuesday that he was extending the face covering requirement, bar rules and other coronavirus restrictions through Aug. 28.

Dr. Alex Billioux, the governor's chief public health adviser, testified that Louisiana started seeing a drop in new confirmed coronavirus cases, fewer coronavirus-like illnesses at hospitals and a decline in new hospitalizations of covid-19 patients two weeks after the mask mandate and bar restrictions began.

Billioux said the state traced 41 outbreaks to bars and expects that many more cases likely stemmed from the businesses. He said bars "present a really unique challenge" to containing a virus outbreak, because people go there specifically to socialize and aren't inclined to stay away from others in that setting.

Lawyers for the business owners and musician who filed the lawsuit will get their chance to question Billioux today.

Information for this article was contributed by Mario Parker and Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg News; and by Matthew Perrone, Nicky Forster, Michelle Liu, Brian Witte, David Pitt, Mike Schneider, Freida Frisaro, Curt Anderson, Wilfredo Lee, Barbara Ortutay, Amanda Seitz and Melinda Deslatte of The Associated Press.