Voters in Missouri approve expanded Medicaid coverage

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway speaks in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri voters are set to decide whether to expand Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults. A proposal to amend the state Constitution to expand eligibility for Medicaid is on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020s' ballot. Galloway's office estimated that expanding Medicaid could cost the state at least $200 million or save as much as $1 billion annually by 2026. Republican opponents cite the potential costs as a reason to oppose the ballot initiative. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Voters on Tuesday made Missouri the 38th state to approve expanding Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults.

Support for the constitutional amendment means that as many as 250,000 more adults could choose to be covered by government health insurance beginning in July 2021, according to estimates from the state auditor.

"As Medicaid expansion is fully and expeditiously implemented so that Missourians are no longer forced to choose between putting food on the table and seeing a doctor, today's victory will be a true turning point in the history of the Show Me State," said A.J. Bockelman, the pro-Medicaid campaign manager.

Concerns about the coronavirus appear to have driven a record number of people to cast absentee ballots in Missouri's largest jurisdiction of St. Louis County, said county election director Eric Fey. Election officials said coronavirus concerns also led to a somewhat larger number of cancellations and no-shows among poll workers in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, though substitutes were dispatched to fill the gaps.

Voters on Tuesday also picked the Republican and Democratic candidates for Congress, statewide offices, and state legislative seats.

Cori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests after a white police officer's fatal shooting of a Black 18-year-old in Ferguson, ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri's 1st District Democratic primary, ending a political dynasty that has spanned more than a half-century.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, whose job performance has been lauded by some civil-rights activists and criticized by President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans, also overcame a challenge from former homicide prosecutor Mary Pat Carl.

Missouri's Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children, and its income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation at about one-fifth of the poverty level.

The ballot proposal will expand eligibility under the terms of the 2010 federal health care law that provides a higher-than-usual federal funding share for states that expand Medicaid coverage to adults earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level, about $17,600 for an individual or $30,000 for a family of three.

The office of Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway, who won the Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday, said the financial impact on the state was not clear. The office has estimated that expanding Medicaid could cost the state at least $200 million or save as much as $1 billion annually by 2026. Republican opponents cited the potential costs as reason to oppose the ballot initiative.

By proposing a constitutional amendment instead of a new law, Missouri supporters have ensured that lawmakers will be unable to change it without going back to voters.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who opposes Medicaid expansion and won the Republican primary for a full term, moved the vote on the proposal up from the Nov. 3 general election to Tuesday's primary. Parson said the earlier vote would give the state more time to financially prepare for Medicaid expansion. He said his decision was not about politics.

Information for this article was contributed by Margaret Stafford and David A. Lieb of The Associated Press.