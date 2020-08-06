State records 735 new virus cases; death toll rises by 7

Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero talks about new covid-19 cases in the state during the daily coronavirus press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Arkansas recorded 735 new cases of covid-19 Thursday, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said, as well as seven more deaths from the virus, bringing the toll to 515.

Of the new cases, 44 were in correctional facilities.

Romero said the number of patients hospitalized decreased by two to 514, while the number of patients on a ventilator increased by five to 111.

The total number of covid-19 cases in Arkansas since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,028, including 6,958 that remain active.

Of the active cases, 71 are in nursing homes, 548 are in correctional facilities and 6,339 are in the general population.

Counties with the highest number of new cases included Pulaski with 73, Craighead with 69, Sebastian with 62, Poinsett with 27, Benton with 24, Garland with 24, Crittenden with 23, Mississippi with 23, Greene with 22 and Saline with 21.

Romero said 4,514 tests were performed in Arkansas in the previous 24 hours, a lower number than most recent days, which themselves were considered by state officials to be too low.

State epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha spoke at the news conference about flu vaccinations, which will be available starting in September.

Dillaha said it’s especially important this year for Arkansans to get a flu shot so they do not contract flu and covid-19 at the same time and to reduce the number of patients in hospitals and ICUs this fall.

Dillaha said about half of Arkansans recommended to receive a flu shot actually get one each year, and the state wants that number to increase this year.

She said although some people who get the vaccine may still contract the flu, the vaccine can decrease the severity of illness.