Work on roundabout to shift traffic

Construction of a rural roundabout at Harrisburg and East Lawson roads in Jonesboro will require lane closures and traffic shifts, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Weather permitting, crews will begin work this week and continue until the project is complete next year. Lane closings and traffic shifts will take place as the work progresses, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels, flaggers and signs.
The work is part of a $1.6 million project awarded to Asphalt Producers LLC of Jonesboro.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.