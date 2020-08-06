Work on roundabout to shift traffic

Construction of a rural roundabout at Harrisburg and East Lawson roads in Jonesboro will require lane closures and traffic shifts, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, crews will begin work this week and continue until the project is complete next year. Lane closings and traffic shifts will take place as the work progresses, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels, flaggers and signs.

The work is part of a $1.6 million project awarded to Asphalt Producers LLC of Jonesboro.