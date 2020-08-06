Yankees get to reliever, manage split with Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Mike Tauchman's tiebreaking double in the seventh inning sent the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and a split of their seven-inning doubleheader Wednesday.
Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto homered to back Zack Wheeler and lead the "visiting" Phillies to an 11-7 victory over the Yankees in the opener, snapping New York's seven-game winning streak.
Due to a late schedule change, the Yankees were the "home" team for the first game.
Phillies ace Aaron Nola tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts in the second game, allowing 1 run on Luke Voit's home run and 3 hits in 6 innings. He gave way to Tommy Hunter after throwing 88 pitches, and the Yankees quickly took advantage.
Giancarlo Stanton and Voit greeted Hunter (0-1) with consecutive singles. Tauchman lined a double to right-center for a 2-1 lead. Gio Urshela's single made it 3-1, chasing Hunter.
Adam Morgan entered with the bases loaded and got a strikeout and double-play grounder. But the Phillies couldn't rally against Zack Britton, who got three outs for his fifth save in five tries.
Adam Ottavino (2-0) retired the only batter he faced to earn the win.
Yankees starter Jonathan Loaisiga allowed 1 run and 3 hits in 21/3 innings. Four relievers held Philadelphia scoreless for the final 42/3 innings.
In the first game, Wheeler (2-0) yielded 3 runs -- 2 earned -- and 6 hits over 6 innings.
"It's a tough lineup," Wheeler said. "You have to make pitches and execute."
BLUE JAYS 2, BRAVES 1 Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-1) combined with four relievers on a two-hitter as visiting Toronto beat Atlanta.
MARLINS 1-2, ORIOLES 0-1 Five Miami pitchers combined on a four-hitter for Don Mattingly's first-place Marlins, who swept a doubleheader from host Baltimore. Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) homered in the opener, and Miami won despite getting only two hits.
TWINS 5, PIRATES 2 Minnesota's Randy Dobnak dominated in his homecoming, allowing three hits in six innings as the Twins topped Pittsburgh.
BREWERS 1, WHITE SOX 0 Adrian Houser struck out five over seven innings, and Milwaukee snapped host Chicago's six-game winning streak. Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) took the loss despite give up only 1 run in 7 innings and striking out 8.
CUBS 6, ROYALS 1 Yu Darvish pitched seven sharp innings as Chicago beat Kansas City. Javier Baez drove in two runs for the Cubs.
DIAMONDBACKS 14, ASTROS 7 Kole Calhoun hit his first career inside-the-park home run, David Peralta had four RBI, and host Arizona used a nine-run burst in the fourth inning to beat Houston.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
METS 3, NATIONALS 1 Nationals starter Max Scherzer exited because of a hamstring problem after laboring through just one inning, and Rick Porcello collected his 150th career win in New York's victory over Washington.
DODGERS 7, PADRES 6 Joc Pederson hit two home runs as Los Angeles held off San Diego.
GIANTS 4, ROCKIES 3 Brandon Belt extended his success against Colorado starter Jon Gray with a three-run home run and a double to lead San Francisco.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
RED SOX 5, RAYS 0 Martin Perez (2-1) struck out four, and Alex Verdugo and Michael Chavis homered to help Boston stop a four-game skid with a victory over host Tampa Bay.
INDIANS 2, REDS 0 Mike Clevinger (1-1) worked around five walks, including three in the sixth, as Cleveland shut out visiting Cincinnati.
ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 4 Matt Olson homered twice, Ramon Laureano also went deep, and host Oakland rallied to beat Texas.
