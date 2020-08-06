Yankees get to reliever, manage split with Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Bell, left, hits a double in front of Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PHILADELPHIA -- Mike Tauchman's tiebreaking double in the seventh inning sent the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and a split of their seven-inning doubleheader Wednesday.

Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto homered to back Zack Wheeler and lead the "visiting" Phillies to an 11-7 victory over the Yankees in the opener, snapping New York's seven-game winning streak.

Due to a late schedule change, the Yankees were the "home" team for the first game.

Phillies ace Aaron Nola tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts in the second game, allowing 1 run on Luke Voit's home run and 3 hits in 6 innings. He gave way to Tommy Hunter after throwing 88 pitches, and the Yankees quickly took advantage.

Giancarlo Stanton and Voit greeted Hunter (0-1) with consecutive singles. Tauchman lined a double to right-center for a 2-1 lead. Gio Urshela's single made it 3-1, chasing Hunter.

Adam Morgan entered with the bases loaded and got a strikeout and double-play grounder. But the Phillies couldn't rally against Zack Britton, who got three outs for his fifth save in five tries.

Adam Ottavino (2-0) retired the only batter he faced to earn the win.

Yankees starter Jonathan Loaisiga allowed 1 run and 3 hits in 21/3 innings. Four relievers held Philadelphia scoreless for the final 42/3 innings.

In the first game, Wheeler (2-0) yielded 3 runs -- 2 earned -- and 6 hits over 6 innings.

"It's a tough lineup," Wheeler said. "You have to make pitches and execute."

BLUE JAYS 2, BRAVES 1 Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-1) combined with four relievers on a two-hitter as visiting Toronto beat Atlanta.

MARLINS 1-2, ORIOLES 0-1 Five Miami pitchers combined on a four-hitter for Don Mattingly's first-place Marlins, who swept a doubleheader from host Baltimore. Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) homered in the opener, and Miami won despite getting only two hits.

TWINS 5, PIRATES 2 Minnesota's Randy Dobnak dominated in his homecoming, allowing three hits in six innings as the Twins topped Pittsburgh.

BREWERS 1, WHITE SOX 0 Adrian Houser struck out five over seven innings, and Milwaukee snapped host Chicago's six-game winning streak. Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) took the loss despite give up only 1 run in 7 innings and striking out 8.

CUBS 6, ROYALS 1 Yu Darvish pitched seven sharp innings as Chicago beat Kansas City. Javier Baez drove in two runs for the Cubs.

DIAMONDBACKS 14, ASTROS 7 Kole Calhoun hit his first career inside-the-park home run, David Peralta had four RBI, and host Arizona used a nine-run burst in the fourth inning to beat Houston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 3, NATIONALS 1 Nationals starter Max Scherzer exited because of a hamstring problem after laboring through just one inning, and Rick Porcello collected his 150th career win in New York's victory over Washington.

DODGERS 7, PADRES 6 Joc Pederson hit two home runs as Los Angeles held off San Diego.

GIANTS 4, ROCKIES 3 Brandon Belt extended his success against Colorado starter Jon Gray with a three-run home run and a double to lead San Francisco.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 5, RAYS 0 Martin Perez (2-1) struck out four, and Alex Verdugo and Michael Chavis homered to help Boston stop a four-game skid with a victory over host Tampa Bay.

INDIANS 2, REDS 0 Mike Clevinger (1-1) worked around five walks, including three in the sixth, as Cleveland shut out visiting Cincinnati.

ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 4 Matt Olson homered twice, Ramon Laureano also went deep, and host Oakland rallied to beat Texas.

Minnesota Twins starter Randy Dobnak pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Trevor Williams pitches against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz gets a broken bat single off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

An image of the Pittsburgh Pirates Parrot mascot is mixed in with other cutout spectators in the stands behind home plate at PNC Park before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Trevor Williams pitches against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The ball kicks up some chalk as Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Erik Gonzalez chases after a fly ball by Minnesota Twins' Marwin Gonzalez in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The call was originally a foul ball but upon review the ball was ruled fair and Jake Cave scored from second. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Minnesota Twins' Jake Cave (60) is greeted as he enters the dugout after scoring on a fly ball by Minnesota Twins' Marwin Gonzalez in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The original call was that the fly ball was foul, but upon review the ball was ruled fair and Cave scored from second. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Bell, center, slides into second with a double as the throw gets by Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Second base umpire John Tumpane, right, watches the play. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

