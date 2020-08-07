19-year-old shot in the arm in Little Rock, police say

A 19-year-old who was shot in the arm and injured in Little Rock on Wednesday is believed to have fired a rifle at a vehicle earlier in the day, police said.

Officers responding to a shots fired call in the 1400 block of Hanger Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. began canvassing the area after finding shell casings in the street, according to a Little Rock police report. A neighbor told police he saw a man exit a gray Honda Accord that stopped in front of his house, carrying a rifle, the report states.

The witness said he saw the man shoot at a vehicle driving south on Hanger Street before reentering the Honda Accord, which drove off, according to police.

Authorities said 19-year-old Josh Trimble later showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound in his arm. The report states Trimble is believed to be the suspect in the earlier shooting.

Trimble was treated for a gunshot wound in his arm, said Lt. Casey Clark, police spokesman. Clark said Trimble’s injury wasn’t life-threatening, but he was unable to provide any further update on the man’s condition Friday morning.

No other victims were listed in the report.