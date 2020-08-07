Arkadelphia looks to continue recent success

Quarterback Cannon Turner (21) led Arkadelphia to a share of the 4A-7 Conference title last season. But now that Turner has graduated, the Badgers will look to continue their recent success with senior Braden Thomas as their starter. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

First-year Arkadelphia football Coach Trey Schucker has appreciated the opportunity for the Badgers to put on their helmets and shoulder pads this week.

"It's definitely been great to learn about our players a little bit more," said Schucker, who was hired in May to take over for J.R. Eldridge. "Once you put on the pads and the helmets, you can find out and see who will rise to the top."

Schucker, 27, comes to Arkadelphia from Searcy, where he was the offensive coordinator for the Lions' Class 6A state championship team last season.

Arkadelphia has been one of the state's top teams over the past three seasons, posting a 35-8 record with two consecutive Class 4A state championships in 2017 and 2018. The Badgers shared the 4A-7 Conference title in 2019 with Joe T. Robinson and Nashville, finishing 11-2 after losing in the quarterfinals at Crossett.

But the Badgers, who return eight starters from last season, will have to find a way to replace a group of players that included quarterback Cannon Turner, running back/linebacker Kyren Harrison, offensive/defensive lineman Lorenzo Lawson, defensive end Rickey Rogers Jr. and linebacker Cole Turner.

Arkadelphia plans to start senior Braden Thomas at quarterback this season.

Thomas threw four touchdown passes and ran for eight more last season in relief of Turner.

Also, the Badgers return junior running backs Braylon Bailey and Jaishon Davis.

Schucker said he is confident in the 2020 Badgers.

"They graduated a lot of seniors," Schucker said. "But there's some new faces that got a bit of playing time. I'm looking forward to some guys stepping up and saying, 'I'm going to win this job and compete on Friday nights.' "

The coronavirus pandemic forced football programs to shut down workouts in March and teams were able to meet again in-person June 1. Schucker said the past two months have been beneficial for him to see his players instead of only on virtual platforms.

"I've loved it," Schucker said. "It's been great for me and the kids. I think this will help teach them about life. This situation is very unique. It's very unprecedented.

"I've told them that you can only control what you can control. We want to teach them to overcome adversity."

Despite having a younger and inexperienced team in 2020, Schucker said he believes the Badgers can be a solid team in Class 4A. In addition to Arkadelphia's two titles in 2017 and 2018, the 7-4A has had a team win a state championship in four out of the past five seasons (Nashville in 2015 and Joe T. Robinson in 2019).

"I want us to compete," Schucker said. "I think we have a good enough team to compete on Friday nights. We want to continue the success they've had here. Our kids believe that."