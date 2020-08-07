ASU set to begin fall drills today

Arkansas State safety Antonio Fletcher Jr. (left) breaks up a pass intended for Nevada running back Toa Taua during the 2018 Arizona Bowl. Fletcher is back on the field after not being able to practice in the spring because of an injury. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Caleb Bonner just wants to hit somebody.

The Arkansas State University senior linebacker, along with his Red Wolves teammates, reported to Jonesboro for fall camp Thursday and will begin preseason practice today.

"What I look forward to the most is just putting a hat on somebody," Bonner said. "I'm ready to put that helmet on."

While Bonner is scheduled to get his wish this morning, it might be one of his only opportunities this season. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the college football season may be in jeopardy as cases across the country spike and the uncertainty of a full season rises.

Currently, ASU and the Sun Belt Conference intend to play a full 12-game schedule, while most of the Power 5 conferences have opted for a conference-only schedule or close to one. ASU has already lost two opponents on its schedule -- Michigan and Howard -- and is trying to fill those open slots.

Still, Arkansas State is moving forward with its fall camp like it would any other season. The only difference is the masks, increased sanitizing and social distancing.

"Fall camp 2020 is different, no doubt. Me walking up here with a mask is a pretty good indication," ASU Coach Blake Anderson said Thursday during a virtual news conference. "But we're excited to get to be able to do ball. I know a lot has been up in the air for a long time. And masks and face shields and social distancing and really covid-proofing our building and campus has been a part of the process to get us to the point where we can play ball safely and do what we love to do. I feel like the energy in the building is as high as it's ever been. They know that this is not a given."

Covid-19 shut down the sports in March, including Arkansas State's spring practice, though the Red Wolves were able to get 11 practices in after starting spring drills Feb. 17. Players also weren't able to start summer workouts until June. That has presented a difficult challenge for many players, including junior safety Antonio Fletcher Jr., who wasn't able to practice in the spring because of injury.

"Man, I haven't played since the bowl game and didn't even go through the spring. It was, like, depressing," Fletcher said. "I feel like now that I'm able to be back on the field, I'm not going to take anything for granted."

Fletcher's teammates agree, after seeing some schools decide not to play football this season, it's given them a new perspective on playing every day like it's their last.

"I'm really excited to get on the field with the guys. I think everybody's chomping at the bit," redshirt junior quarterback Logan Bonner said. "I think we're fortunate to be playing. A lot of guys are just really happy to be here, and I know some schools around the country aren't even having a season."

Anderson and his team will face a multitude of challenges this fall. On top of preparing for an uncertain season, Anderson has to worry about the health and well-being of his players more than ever. As of Thursday, Anderson said he's confident he and his staff have done everything to put their players in the safest environment possible.

"I think you have to take the approach that there's risk in doing life everywhere. You leave the house and there's risk involved," Anderson said. "So we've tried to limit every risk, tried to be aware of every opportunity to take a step to keep these guys safe. There's risk in football with and without covid. So honestly, I feel like we've taken every precaution we can to do what we love and do life the way we want to.

"But I also know that the challenges, again, will be to continue to evaluate and watch that daily and be willing to change and be flexible. But I wouldn't put our guys out there if I didn't feel like we were ready to take the first step and go back to playing ball and doing what we love."

Anderson said if the season is played, one of the most difficult obstacles will be making sure players are mindful not only in the locker room and on the practice field, but also outside the facilities. Because if one player tests positive, it could mean multiple starters miss a game.

"We're going to do our best to educate them that you're one covid test away from being the starter," he said. "It's important you do all the things right as you're in the building. But when you leave the building, it's important that you do all the stuff right, too.

"It's a pretty real possibility that someone is going to test positive for covid at some point this season. The real challenge is if that happens that he doesn't take down 15 guys with him. And that's where the protocols and the steps we're taking on a daily basis are really, really important."

The Red Wolves have high hopes this season, after finishing 8-5 last season and taking a Camellia Bowl victory over Florida International. With key players like Bonner, Fletcher, Bonner and Jonathan Adams Jr. returning, Arkansas State looks primed to compete for a Sun Belt championship.

But right now, the Red Wolves are just happy to be back in field, for however long it may be.

"It's refreshing to see the guys walk down the hallway. Now I can't see their smiles because they're all wearing masks, but I know there's a smile back there somewhere," Anderson said. "That's what we love, spending time with the guys, being on the grass, being on the turf and enjoying watching those guys and interacting with them. I missed that.

"FaceTime and Zoom are great, but it's just not the same as being around your guys."

Arkansas State Coach Blake Anderson said there is a lot of enthusiasm among the team going into fall practice, which begins today. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)