Bentonville police arrest three in store robbery

BENTONVILLE -- Police arrested three men Wednesday in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store.

Samuel Simmons, 21, of Bentonville was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with a $100,000 bond set. Benjamin Flowers, 21, of Bentonville and Carlos Reyes, 18, of Rogers are each being held on $75,000 bond in the jail. The trio were arrested in connection with aggravated robbery.

Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against the three.

Police received a call at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday of an armed robbery at Kum & Go, 800 S.E. J St., according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.

The store clerk reported three males entered the store, created a distraction, attempted to open the register and then left with stolen items, according to the release.

One of the men pointed a handgun at the clerk as they left the store, according to the release.

The clerk was able to give a description of the suspects and the vehicle as well as their direction of travel, according to the release.

Police stopped the vehicle near South Walton Boulevard and arrested the trio. Police found the handgun and various items taken from the store, according to the release.

Arraignments for the three are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.

Carlos Reyes