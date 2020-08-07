Border arrests increase 24%

The number of migrants taken into custody along the Mexico border rose 24% in July, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data released Thursday.

It was the third consecutive month that unauthorized crossings appeared to have increased despite emergency health orders that allow the border agency to promptly “expel” nearly anyone who crosses the border without authorization.

The statistics show that border arrests and detentions increased to 40,746, a number far below the levels recorded during last year’s migration crisis but more than double the figure tallied in April, after the Trump administration cited the pandemic to suspend normal immigration proceedings in favor of a mass-expulsion policy.

In remarks to reporters, the agency’s acting commissioner, Mark Morgan, faulted migrants for not heeding social-distance warnings and attempting to cross the border during the pandemic. Although migrants are typically motivated by a variety of factors — including poverty, violence and a desire to reunite with family members — Morgan said they should listen to public health experts and remain home.

Immigrant advocates and rights groups say the Trump administration has been using the pandemic to advance its longstanding goals of sharply restricting access to asylum protections and other humanitarian programs.