Bucks clinch East's top seed

Indiana Pacers' Naz Mitrou-Long, rear, and Phoenix Suns' Ricky Rubio (11) hug at the end of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a huge early deficit to get a 130-116 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday to clinch the top seed in the NBA Eastern Conference.

The Heat led by as many as 23 points in a first half where the team piled up 73 points despite playing without Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic. Miami cooled off after the break and the Bucks took the lead in the third quarter but were down by 6 to start the fourth.

Antetokounmpo sat out about five minutes of the fourth quarter after collecting his fifth foul with 11 minutes to go. Milwaukee trailed by 1 with about five minutes remaining before using a 20-0 run, with three dunks from Antetokounmpo, to make it 130-111 with less than a minute to go and cruise to the victory.

"They were just getting everything they wanted in the first half," Milwaukee Coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We just felt like we made it more difficult on them in the second half. We wore them down."

Antetokounmpo and Middleton played 30 and 34 minutes respectively after the stars both sat out the entire second half of their last game on Tuesday.

Duncan Robinson had 21 points for the Heat, who lost to Milwaukee for the first time this season after winning the first two meetings.

It's the second consecutive year the Bucks have had the best record in the East.

"It's a tribute to our players and what they've done every night and how they've brought it ... (but) we have a lot more work to do," Budenholzer said.

In other games Thursday, Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns continued their improbable run in the NBA bubble, beating the Indiana Pacers 114-99 for their fourth consecutive victory. Devin Booker added 20 points and 10 assists and Cameron Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Suns pulled away with a 21-0 run that bridged the end of the the third quarter and the start of the fourth. Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds to lead the Pacers, who fell to 3-1 in Orlando. ... Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 35 points to help the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 140-125. De'Aaron Fox had 30 points and 10 assists and Harrison Barnes added 22 points for the Kings, who got their first victory in four tries since the restart. The Kings shot 54%. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 24 points for the Pelicans. Williamson made his first eight shots and ended up making 10 of 12 overall in just under 22 minutes. JJ Redick scored 18 points and Jrue Holiday added 17 for the Pelicans, who shot 57%. New Orleans fell to 1-3 in the restart. ... Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 126-111. Paul George scored 24 points and Ivica Zubac added 24 points on 10-for-10 shooting and 15 rebounds for the Clippers, who strengthened their hold on the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings. The Clippers entered the night a just half game ahead of Denver in the standings, but they shot 54 percent against the Mavericks to improve to 2-2 in the restart. Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points and Luka Doncic added 29 for Dallas, which fell to 1-3 in the restart. ... Damian Lillard tied his franchise record with 11 three-pointers and scored 45 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers moved closer to the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference by beating the Denver Nuggets 125-115. Lillard was 11 for 18 from three-point range, plus had 12 assists for Portland. The Blazers (32-38) closed to within a half-game of Memphis in the race for eighth in the West, where a play-in series for the last playoff berth -- and the right to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening round -- now seems almost certain. Gary Trent Jr. had 27 off the bench and Jusuf Nurkic scored 22 for Portland. ... James Harden had 39 points and 12 assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 113-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, who were playing without LeBron James. The Lakers, who clinched the top seed in the Western Conference on Monday, didn't have James because of a sore right groin. The Rockets were also short-handed, missing Russell Westbrook because of a bruised right quadriceps. But the combination of Harden's big game and Houston's long-range shooting were enough to take care of the Lakers. The Rockets made 21 of 57 threes while Los Angeles hit just 2 of 19.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (left) dunks to score against Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo during the first half Thursday at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Antetokounmpo scored 33 points as the Bucks won 130-116 to clinch the top seed in the NBA Eastern Conference. (AP/Kim Klement)

Indiana Pacers' T.J. Warren #1 is defended by Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) and Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Mikal Bridges, de los Suns de Phoenix, clava el balón en la primera mitad del juego ante los Pacers de Indiana, el jueves 6 de agosto de 2020, en Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

The Phoenix Suns bench reacts after their team scored a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon (7) draws a foul from Phoenix Suns' Cameron Johnson during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

The shoes of Phoenix Suns' Jevon Carter are seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers' Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker dribbles the ball down court against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)