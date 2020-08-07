Burckart seeks reelection to Bentonville council seat

BENTONVILLE -- Bill Burckart will seek reelection to the Ward 3, Position 2 City Council seat.

Ward 3 is in the southwest part of the city.

Burckart, 54, was first elected to the council in 2008.

He owns Burckart Construction and has 32 years of experience in the business with a main focus on development and construction in Bentonville, according to a news release.

He is past president of the local, region and state home builders associations, according to the release. He grew up in Bentonville.

"I am seeking reelection because experience and knowledge matters, especially now," he said in the release. "My understanding of our city government, business management, infrastructure, job creation and finance gives me the tools to serve our citizens and our community."

Council members are paid $808 per month, according to the city website. The City Council has eight members, two each in four wards.

Municipal filings ended Wednesday. Burckart will face Bobby Wilson and Kesha Chiappinelli in the nonpartisan election on Nov. 3.