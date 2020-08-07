Marriage Licenses

Griffin Peeples, 26, of North Little Rock and Estefanie Ferrer, 26, of Little Rock.

Brandy Griffin, 33, and Kenneth Ruffin, 57, both of North Little Rock.

Carl Hyde, 57, and Leanna Godley, 63, both of Maumelle.

Jennifer Bryant, 36, and Steven Simpson, 37, both of Little Rock.

Brian Bush, 61, and Mary Robinson, 60, both of Little Rock.

Lauren Veazey, 35, and Brett Jones, 39, both of Little Rock.

Julius Jefferson, 36, and Sedella White, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Christopher Flowers, 29, and Victoria McFerguson, 28, both of Mabelvale.

Dezmon Blair, 29, of England and Hayley Foxx, 23, of Jacksonville.

Jacob Ward, 25, of Austin and Rebekah Sook, 25, of Midwest City, Okla.

Kenneth Robinson, 48, and Monica Daniels, 53, both of Little Rock.

Felton Jones, 47, and Carissa Davis, 44, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-2494 Alexus Norris v. Micheal Bush.

20-2495 Elmon Woods v. Kenny Woods.

20-2498 Saykham Keophalychanh v. Amy Yik.

20-2499 Cory Wood v. Joyce Wood.

GRANTED

20-309 Hannah Housley v. Jason Housley.

20-1872 Robert Cooley Jr v. Malinna Lamar.

20-2114 Teisha Plummer v. Cleveland Plummer.