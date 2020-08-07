Electrical modifications caused Springdale apartment fire

SPRINGDALE -- Unapproved modifications to an electrical circuit caused a fire Monday at 800 Henryetta St. that left eight apartments uninhabitable, according to a Fire Department report.

The Springdale Fire Department said in a news release Thursday the fire was reported around 6 a.m. Fire Department crews were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries, but the occupants of eight apartments were displaced. The American Red Cross is working to provide for those families, according to the release.

The investigation into the fire concluded the blaze was caused by unapproved modifications to an electrical circuit in one of the apartments.

The modifications weren't done by a licensed electrician and were done without the knowledge of the apartment complex management, according to the release.

The fire has been classified as unintentional and no charges will be pursued.