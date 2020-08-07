Forced entry cited in fatal shooting

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Police Department said Thursday that before Tuesday's fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex, a disturbance had broken out at one of the residences.

Someone was locked out of an apartment and was then shot and killed by one of the occupants after he forced his way in, according to a department news release.

Officers went to the West Apartments at 4118 N. 50th St. to investigate a report of a shooting Tuesday, and they found a dead man there.

The department's findings will be presented to the Sebastian County prosecutor's office once the investigation is complete to determine if any criminal charges will be filed. The victim's identity has not been disclosed.