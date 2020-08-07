Fort Smith charter school gets $1.2M grant

FORT SMITH -- The Future School of Fort Smith has been awarded $1.2 million from the Windgate Foundation, which will go toward the expansion of a ninth-grade class in 2021.

The Future School, a tuition-free, public charter high school, is expanding its "innovative internship and advising-based approach" to serve more students in 9-12th grades after tripling enrollment in its three years since opening, a Wednesday news release states.

"The Windgate Foundation's investment in our school provides a fitting facility for us to cultivate the leaders of tomorrow and continue to serve as a model for modern education," Future School Superintendent Boyd Logan said. "We are incredibly grateful for their continued support for and belief in us."

The Windgate Foundation had previously provided a $300,000 matching grant to the Future School, which the release states supported the renovation of its downtown historic campus. This helped create a permanent learning space for 230 students in 10th-12th grades, as well as rent modular buildings as temporary classrooms.

"We are pleased to partner with Future School as they continue to grow and provide forward-thinking personalized learning for their students," Windgate Foundation Executive Director Pat Forgy said. "Congratulations on the campus expansion groundbreaking."

Future School will start offering classes for ninth-grade students on its expanded campus in 2021-22, the release states. Construction will begin later this month, and will be completed in the summer of 2021.