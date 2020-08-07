Homebuilding professional vying for open Fayetteville City Council seat

FAYETTEVILLE -- A sales manager for a homebuilding company wants to represent residents on the south part of town.

Tanner Pettigrew, 27, is vying for the open Ward 1 seat left by Sarah Marsh, who isn't running for reelection.

Pettigrew grew up in Farmington but moved to Fayetteville in 2016 to raise a family.

Affordable housing would be one of Pettigrew's two priorities if elected, he said. Working at Rausch-Coleman, Pettigrew said he's seen the housing market in the city up close.

"That's going to come up with the whole infill issue, and every time it's brought up, my response is, does it help affordable housing? Because that needs to be the focus," Pettigrew said.

Infill development refers to building on unused or underused vacant lots in core parts of a city, as opposed areas on the outskirts. Pettigrew said building smaller homes on a lot as opposed to one large home is another way to make housing affordable.

Pettigrew attended City Council meetings and spoke against a proposal that had to do with driveways and residential developments. Several homebuilders and real estate professionals opposed the proposal, saying it would drive up the cost of constructing homes.

Pettigrew also said the city should do what it can to help marginalized people who don't get the same start in life as others. He said he wants his children to grow up with different kinds of people living in the same neighborhoods.

Oroo Oyioka, D'Andre Jones and Pedro Fimbres Jr. also have filed for Ward 1.

Council members earn $1,042 per month and serve four-year terms.

The nonpartisan election is Nov. 3.