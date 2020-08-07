Homeland chief defends actions at protests

Chad Wold, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, speaks Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Washington during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to examine the department's personnel deployments to recent protests. (The Washington Post via AP / Toni Sandys )

WASHINGTON -- Department of Homeland Security acting secretary Chad Wolf on Thursday defended his handling of the protests in Portland, Ore., and bristled at criticism from his predecessors, telling a Senate panel that former Homeland Security secretaries Tom Ridge and Michael Chertoff were "dead wrong" when they raised concerns that the Trump administration's response had gone too far.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Wolf said Homeland Security officers and agents were deployed to Portland to protect federal buildings from destructive attacks and said they did not interfere with peaceful protests.

He faulted city and state officials as cutting off cooperation with the Trump administration, including a Portland City Council resolution that directed local police to sever ties with federal authorities.

"DHS law enforcement officers received almost no assistance from state and local law enforcement in Portland," he said. "They were left to defend the courthouse besieged by attempts of arson and constant destruction. This circumstance should never have happened."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZpqBko7dSM]

After images circulated last month of federal agents in camouflage uniforms using unmarked vehicles to detain specific demonstrators, both Ridge and Chertoff -- who served under George W. Bush as the country's first Homeland Security secretaries -- expressed concern that the actions could hurt the department's reputation.

Wolf said he has spoken to both men since then. "At the end of conversation, they thanked me and said they did not know all the facts," Wolf told the panel.

Wolf avoided placing blame on any one side or party.

The acting secretary told the panel that Homeland Security personnel suffered 277 injuries between July 4 and July 31, including several agents who might have permanent damage to their eyes from laser pointers that rioters wielded. In addition, Wolf said, 142 officers "have reported receiving minor burns, lacerations, being hit over the head with a sledgehammer, or hearing issues resulting from the fireworks."

An agreement last week between the Trump administration and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, to replace most of the federal forces with state policy has shifted the protests away from the downtown federal courthouse. But Wolf said the city continues to see violent incidents targeting local police, and the full contingent of Homeland Security personnel will remain on standby in the city.

POLICE, PROTESTERS CLASH

Meanwhile, police and protesters in Portland clashed for the second night in a row.

The turmoil on the streets has continued miles away from the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse, as demonstrators rallying to defund the local police force get into confrontations with officers late at night. Police respond by declaring the events riots -- allowing them to use tear gas and other nonlethal efforts to disperse the crowds.

Officers on Wednesday night clashed with protesters outside a precinct station six miles from the courthouse after they removed what they initially believed was an explosive device but later determined was not explosive.

Police said the rioters started a fire, spray-painted over security cameras, shined green lasers and other lights at officers. Several media outlets reported that rioters pulled away plywood covering the front doors of the precinct building and slammed them with rocks and other objects,

In demonstrations that started Tuesday night and lasted into early Wednesday morning, officers made three arrests after rioters set fires, erected barricades in a street and tried to break into the police union headquarters, Portland media outlets reported.

Police said someone also fired a gun during that night of unrest and that a pickup accelerated into the crowd while pushing an unoccupied motorcycle in front of it.

No one was injured in either incident. Police have interviewed the driver of the truck but so far have made no arrests. Police did not use tear gas during the riot.

Information for this article was contributed by Nick Miroff of The Washington Post; and by Gillian Flaccus and Keith Ridler of The Associated Press.