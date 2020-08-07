• Asaih Williams, 9, is being hailed as a hero for turning his father, Josh, face up and pulling him to shore after the older man dove into shallow water off a dock in Pensacola, Fla., and surfaced face-down and unable to turn over because of a fractured neck.

• Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles, has authorized city workers, in "egregious cases," to cut water and electrical service to houses, businesses and other venues that host large parties in violation of health orders aimed at slowing spread of the coronavirus.

• John Sollon, 36, a Maryland state trooper, assigned to a specialized drunken-driving enforcement team, pleaded guilty to perjury and misconduct after authorities learned that he had filed six cases naming nonexistent people and claiming that each had refused to take a breath test.

• Buth Pith, 38, and his wife, Khath Hach, 37, closed their small slaughterhouse in Chi Meakh, Cambodia, where they had butchered dogs for meat, after animal protection groups built the couple a small convenience store as an alternative way for them to make a living.

• Mark Clark, a veteran District of Columbia police officer, was indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of violating the civil rights of two people by using illegal chokeholds in separate July 2018 incidents, according to court filings.

• Andrea McBeth, a police inspector in Hamilton, New Zealand, called it "incredibly dangerous behavior" after two people tried to blast open a shopping mall ATM using seven pipe bombs, an attempt that failed when only one bomb exploded and a second partially detonated.

• Patrick Plummer, a U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant commander, said two children and their parents, who had radioed that their 20-foot boat was taking on water in the Gulf of Mexico, are in good shape after they were found clinging to the overturned vessel about 17 miles off Venice, La.

• Jerry Schloss, leader of a rural fire district in Lemay, Mo., said all of the district's 27 firefighters and an administrative assistant are quarantining at home after one firefighter tested positive for covid-19.

• Bob Sportal of Prinsburg, Minn., sold the 1957 Chevy pickup that he drove for 44 years for $75, the same price he paid decades ago, to Tom Leenstra, the grandson of the man he bought it from, with Leenstra saying, "it's like riding with my Grandpa again."