Lebanese leaders face fury; 16 officials held

Lebanese soldiers stand guard Thursday in Beirut as army bulldozers plow through wreckage to reopen roads. More photos at arkansasonline.com/87beirut/. (AP/Hussein Malla)

BEIRUT -- Residents of Beirut vented their fury at Lebanon's leaders Thursday during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, blaming them for the deadly explosion that ravaged the capital. Shouting, "Revolution!" they crowded around the visiting leader, who promised to press the politicians for reform.

A military judge leading the investigation into Tuesday's blast said 16 employees of Beirut's port, where the explosion occurred, had been detained. He said 18 had been questioned, including port and customs officials, according to the state news agency.

But while investigators focus on port officials, many Lebanese put the blame squarely on the political elite and the corruption and mismanagement that even before the disaster had pushed the country to the brink of economic collapse.

The Cabinet was previously warned by a security agency that a stockpile of explosive chemicals stored at the port was dangerous, Lebanon's customs chief told the Associated Press.

That stockpile of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate set off the large blast, apparently when touched off by a fire at the port. The chemical had been left sitting in a warehouse ever since it was confiscated from an impounded cargo ship in 2013.

The explosion, powerful enough to be felt in Cyprus across the Eastern Mediterranean, killed more than 135 people, wounded more than 5,000 and blasted buildings for miles around. Two days later, some 300,000 people -- more than 12% of Beirut's population -- can't return to their homes, officials estimate. Damaged hospitals are still struggling to deal with the wounded. Dozens are still missing. Officials have estimated losses at $10 billion to $15 billion.

Furthermore, the disaster struck at a time when people's savings have melted away, and unemployment and poverty have mounted in the financial crisis. Few have the capacity to rebuild homes and businesses, and the government is scraping for dollars.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch on Thursday called on the Lebanese government to invite international experts to conduct an independent probe into the blast. Lebanon's central bank Thursday ordered the freezing of accounts belonging to the heads of Beirut' port and Lebanese customs, Reuters reported.

MACRON CALLS FOR REFORM

After talks with Lebanese leaders, France's Macron announced his country will organize a conference in the next few days with European, American, Middle Eastern and other donors to raise money for food, medicine, housing and other urgent aid.

But he warned Lebanon's political elite that he wouldn't give "blank checks to a system that no longer has the trust of its people." He called on them to create a "new political order."

He promised a "clear and transparent governance" so that the aid goes directly to the population and aid groups.

Macron -- whose country once was Lebanon's colonial ruler -- presented himself as a champion for the Lebanese to push change on their leadership.

After visiting the devastated port, Macron walked through one of the worst-hit neighborhoods, Gemmayzeh, down a street lined with wrecked buildings.

On the narrow street, a crowd gathered around him and shouted their anger, chanting, "Revolution!" and "The people want to bring down the regime!" -- slogans used at mass protests last year.

Macron told them he would propose "a new political pact" when he met the government later. Then, he added, "I will be back on the first of September, and if they can't do it, I will keep my responsibility toward you." He also promised that French aid would be given out with transparency and "will not go into the hands of corruption."

"How do you know if you give money to them, they won't steal it?" one man shouted at him, referring to Lebanon's political elite.

"You're protecting thugs," another said as Macron pleaded with the crowd.

One woman shouted at Macron, "You are sitting with warlords. They have been manipulating us for the past year." He replied, "I'm not here to help them. I'm here to help you." They then hugged.

"I don't want France to send money to these corrupt people," said Khalil Honein, sitting outside his damaged auto parts store near where Macron had walked. "Let him take all these politicians with him, or let him be our president!"

"I want this aid to directly reach the Lebanese people," Macron continued. "We all felt the pain when the port exploded."

As part of his reform package, Macron called for a transparent audit of Lebanon's Central Bank and other financial institutions. The moves, he said, would allow the smooth delivery of aid as Lebanon seeks to rebuild.

Notably, none of Lebanon's top politicians have toured residential areas damaged by the blast, though President Michel Aoun and others did visit the port. Hours after Macron left Gemmayzeh, Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm tried to visit, only to be driven out by protesters.

"Resign, you criminal! Would you accept anything less if your sister were among those killed?" one protester shouted at her. As she was about to respond, another sprayed her with a water hose. She left as protesters chanted "Revolution!" and "Resign."

AID FLOWS IN

On Thursday alone, Cyprus, the neighboring island nation where many felt the blast, sent doctors; Denmark sent cash; Italy, Jordan and China sent medics and medical equipment. The United Nations said it was releasing $9 million from its emergency fund for Lebanon to strengthen hospitals and intensive care units.

From the United States, the first C-17 transport aircraft with 11 pallets of food, water and medical supplies from the U.S. military's Central Command arrived from Qatar on Thursday and two more were expected in the next 24 hours.

U.S. officials said the administration also plans to provide at least $15 million in disaster assistance. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter ahead of a formal announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity. But the provision of assistance is complicated by the outsized role that Hezbollah plays in both the Lebanese government and in the fabric of Lebanon's society.

Hezbollah is recognized as a legitimate political party in Lebanon but deemed a terrorist organization by the State Department because of its anti-Israel stance and attacks on the Jewish state. As such, it is subject to significant American sanctions, and since it has been part of the Lebanese government, successive U.S. administrations have wrestled with how to continue to provide aid to the country that does not benefit the group.

Although pro-Israel lawmakers and anti-Iran hawks have long demanded that the U.S. halt all assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces, the Trump administration and its predecessors have resisted such a cutoff, arguing that the army is the only legitimate entity in Lebanon capable of countering Hezbollah's influence and ensuring security.

Currently, nonmilitary U.S. aid to Lebanon is funneled in such a way as to avoid or reduce the chances of it making its way to any part of Hezbollah, a task which has become more difficult and is particularly sensitive in the current circumstance of providing disaster assistance since the group took control of the Health Ministry earlier this year.

"We're well aware of some of the concerns with whom the aid would go to and ensuring that the aid gets to the people of Lebanon that need it most," said Jonathan Hoffman, chief spokesman for the Pentagon, during a news conference Thursday. He said the department is working with the State Department and taking its guidance on where to deliver the aid.

Navy Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said the Lebanese Armed Forces will receive the aid and distribute it to the people, and that the effort is being coordinated with the U.S. embassy in Beirut and USAID.

OFFICIALS REPORTEDLY TOLD

For more than a decade, officials, watchdog groups and Lebanon's media have reported on widespread corruption at the Port of Beirut, including bribery and the hiding of merchandise from custom duties or taxes. One former finance minister has said corruption at the port cost the state more than $1 billion a year in revenue.

The investigation into the blast is focusing on how the chemical stockpile came to be stored in the port's Warehouse 12 and why it was never dealt with. Authorities have promised to issue results within days, and Aoun promised that whoever was responsible would be punished.

The lead investigator, military judge Fadi Akki, said those in charge of maintenance at the warehouse have been questioned along with port and customs officials.

The investigators today will interview the port's general manager, Hassan Koraytem, and Ghazi Aridi, who was public works and transport minister in 2013 when the ship was impounded, a person familiar with the investigation said. The Central Bank also froze the bank accounts of several figures, including Koraytem and the head of the customs department, Badri Daher.

Daher told the AP that State Security, one of Lebanon's main security agencies, had been investigating the stockpile over the past year. The agency sent reports to the Cabinet, state prosecutor and other state institutions about the danger of the material.

Security officials were not immediately available for comment. But if correct, it would be the first evidence that top-level officials were notified of the danger so close to residential areas.

Daher confirmed to the AP that in 2017 he had sent a letter to a judge warning of the danger from the ammonium nitrate and asking for guidance on what to do with the material. He said he and his predecessor sent six letters but never got a response.

"I don't know who they answered but we did not get any answers," he said, adding that it wasn't his job to deal with the stockpile but that he sent the letters out of concern for safety.

He said the port is run by an agency known as the Management and Investment of Port of Beirut. Asked if it took any measures, he said, "No, because had they done anything the problem would have had been solved."

CONDOLENCES, FUNERALS

Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of the U.S. military's Central Command, offered his condolences for the suffering in Beirut during a call Thursday with the Lebanese Armed Forces commander, Gen. Joseph Aoun.

Funerals for the victims continued Thursday, with small groups of mourners gathering across the city to bury their dead.

A fight broke out in front of the Lebanese Red Cross building in Gemmayzeh, a heavily damaged area, after someone insulted President Aoun and his supporters pushed back. Soon, a Red Cross tent had been torn down, a man's head was bleeding, and onlookers intervened to stop several men from rushing into the fray with shovels.

Other volunteers teared up at the partisanship on display.

"We'll never have a country," one said.

"We already don't have a country," another answered.

Information for this article was contributed by Bassem Mroue, Sarah El Deeb, Thomas Adamson, Joseph Krauss, Matthew Lee and Lolita C. Baldor of The Associated Press; by Sarah Dadouch, Erin Cunningham, Louisa Loveluck and Missy Ryan of The Washington Post; and by Ben Hubbard of The New York Times.

The sister of Nicole al-Helou, who was killed by the explosion Tuesday that hit the seaport of Beirut, mourns on her coffin during her funeral Thursday in Sarba village, southern Lebanon. (AP/Mohammed Zaatari)

As anger boiled over after the catastrophic explosion at Beirut’s port, anti-government protesters clash with riot police Thursday evening during a demonstration against the political elites who have ruled Lebanon for decades. (AP/Hassan Ammar)

A woman yells at Lebanese soldiers during scuffles with the soldiers who are blocking a road as French President Emmanuel Macron visits the Gemmayzeh neighborhood, which suffered extensive damage from the Tuesday explosion at the seaport, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city's port, and the visiting French president warned that without serious reforms the country would "continue to sink." (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, visits the devastated site of the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday Aug.6, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beirut to offer French support to Lebanon after the deadly port blast. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

Security personnel sit in front of damaged buildings near the site of an explosion on Tuesday that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The blast which appeared to have been caused by an accidental fire that ignited a stockpile of ammonium nitrate at the port, rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 135 people, injuring more than 5,000 and causing widespread destruction. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

A Lebanese woman whose son is missing after the explosion Tuesday that hit the seaport of Beirut, cries as she waits outside the port to receive any information from the rescue teams, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city's port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would "continue to sink." (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A Lebanese man carries his belongings as he leaves his destroyed house near the scene where an explosion hit on Tuesday the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Lebanese army bulldozers plowed through wreckage to reopen roads around Beirut's demolished port on Thursday as the government pledged to investigate the devastating explosion and placed port officials under house arrest. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, visits the devastated site of the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday Aug.6, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beirut to offer French support to Lebanon after the deadly port blast. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

A soldier walks at the devastated site of the explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday Aug.6, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron came in Beirut to offer French support to Lebanon after the deadly port blast.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)