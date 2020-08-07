LRSD deadline today on school attendance

Today is the deadline for families in the Little Rock School District to select whether they want their students to attend school on campus or virtually for at least the first nine-weeks grading period, Superintendent Mike Poore said Thursday.

To date, selections for some 15,000 district students have been made, Poore said in a video posted on the district's website. There are about 8,000 more students as of Thursday night for whom the survey has not been done.

The link to the survey is: https://bit.ly/3kmEpjx

Poore said that of the 15,000 student choices made, 53% have selected the virtual instructional program and 47% have chosen the in-school instruction.

Those who do not make a choice by today's deadline will be assigned to in-school instruction, district leaders have said.

The survey is for students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

Also Thursday, Poore gave an update on purchases of computer devices and protective equipment.

Orders for laptops for faculty members and Chromebook computers for students are arriving, he said. The district is acquiring 3,000 hot spots to provide internet access to students and faculty members who do not otherwise have internet access.

A total of 3.5 million masks have been ordered and are in various stages of delivery, Poore said.

School starts in the district on Aug. 24.