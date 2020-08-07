MLB calendar

Aug. 20 Active rosters reduced to 26 players.

Aug. 31 Last day during the season to trade a player.

Sept. 15 Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 29-30 Wild-card games.

Oct. 15 International amateur signing period closes, 4 p.m. Central.

Oct. 20 World Series starts.

October TBA Trading resumes, day after World Series.

November TBA Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Dec. 2 Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 6 Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced, Dallas.

Dec. 7-10 Winter meetings, Dallas.